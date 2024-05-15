Janhvi Kapoor lists the qualities she wants to see in her partner. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her next film Mr & Mrs Mahi. The first single from the music album- Dekha Tenu, was released on Wednesday. Janhvi was present at the song release event in Mumbai where she was asked about the qualities she would choose in a man who would be her life partner. (Also read: Mr and Mrs Mahi song Dekha Tenu: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's first single is all about love. Watch) Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly dating Shikhar Pahariya.

What Janhvi said

At the song launch event, Janhvi said, “Aisa insaan jo ki mere sapno ko apna banade, jo ki mujhe himmat de, badhava de… Mujhe khushi de. Mujhe hasaye. Aur jab main roti hoon tab bhi mera saath de… aisa koi insaan chahiye mujhe (Someone who considers my dreams to be his, who provides me strength, uplifts me… who gives me happiness. Someone who makes me smile. Even when I cry, he is there by my side… I want someone like that).” The video was upoloaded on a paparazzi page on Instagram.

The first song of the album is Dekha Tenu, which is modelled after the famous lines in Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukherjee-starrer Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham. The film sees Janhvi opposite Rajkummar Rao.

About Janhvi and Shikhar Pahariya

Meanwhile, Janhvi is reported to be dating Shikhar Pahariya. The actor turned up wearing a necklace with his name – 'Shiku' – at Maidaan screening in April. Earlier, this year she was spotted at the Tirupati Balaji Temple with Shikhar. During last season's Koffee with Karan, Karan Johar asked Janhvi about three people on her speed dial list. She replied, "Papa, Khushu, and Shiku.." and then went 'oooo' as she got embarrassed.

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sushilkumar Shinde. He and Janhvi reportedly dated earlier and later parted ways for unknown reasons. The couple are now back together as they have been spotted a lot of times together.