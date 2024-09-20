Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's Veer-Zaara crosses 100 crore worldwide upon re-release

Veer-Zaara re-release box office collection

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Veer-Zaara earned ₹20 lakh on Friday (September 13), ₹32 lakh on Saturday, ₹38 lakh on Sunday, ₹20 lakh on Monday, ₹18 lakh on Tuesday, ₹15 lakh on Wednesday, and ₹14 lakh on Thursday, leading to the total domestic box office collection of ₹1.57 crore after its re-release. Add to that ₹0.23 crore earned overseas after re-release, and the September re-release total comes to ₹1.80 crore. The film also earned ₹0.30 crore during its initial re-release run in February earlier this year.

During its initial release, Veer-Zaara had collected ₹61 crore and ₹37 crore at the domestic and overseas box office respectively, which brought its total to ₹98 crore. It also earned ₹2.50 crore over the years from 2005 till 2023. After adding both its re-release collections, the film now stands at ₹102.60 crore at the worldwide box office, surpassing the coveted milestone of ₹100 crore. With National Cinema Day offering tickets for ₹99 in theatres today on September 20, the film is likely to register a spike today.

About Veer-Zaara

Produced by his banner Yash Raj Films, Yash Chopra's Veer-Zaara was his third directorial with Shah Rukh after Darr (1991) and Dil To Pagal Hai (1997). It also starred Preity, Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher, and Divya Dutta.

The film was a cross-border saga as it revolved around an Indian soldier and a Pakistani woman, who visits India as her late grandmother's final wish. They fall in love, but are separated in Pakistan after Shah Rukh's character is framed in an espionage case. Rani Mukerji's character fights his case to get him released from prison so that he can reunite with Preity's character years down the line.