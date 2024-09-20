Menu Explore
Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's Veer-Zaara crosses 100 crore worldwide upon re-release

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Devansh Sharma
Sep 20, 2024 04:00 PM IST

Yash Chopra's 2004 romantic saga Veer-Zaara, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji, has been re-released in cinemas.

Legendary late filmmaker Yash Chopra's 2004 blockbuster romantic saga Veer-Zaara continues to further his legacy 20 years later. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in lead roles, has now crossed 100 crore at the worldwide box office upon its re-release last week. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor wants to show her and Shahid Kapoor's Jab We Met over Saif Ali Khan's Omkara to her sons)

Veer-Zaara crosses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore at the worldwide box office
Veer-Zaara crosses 100 crore at the worldwide box office

Veer-Zaara re-release box office collection

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Veer-Zaara earned 20 lakh on Friday (September 13), 32 lakh on Saturday, 38 lakh on Sunday, 20 lakh on Monday, 18 lakh on Tuesday, 15 lakh on Wednesday, and 14 lakh on Thursday, leading to the total domestic box office collection of 1.57 crore after its re-release. Add to that 0.23 crore earned overseas after re-release, and the September re-release total comes to 1.80 crore. The film also earned 0.30 crore during its initial re-release run in February earlier this year.

During its initial release, Veer-Zaara had collected 61 crore and 37 crore at the domestic and overseas box office respectively, which brought its total to 98 crore. It also earned 2.50 crore over the years from 2005 till 2023. After adding both its re-release collections, the film now stands at 102.60 crore at the worldwide box office, surpassing the coveted milestone of 100 crore. With National Cinema Day offering tickets for 99 in theatres today on September 20, the film is likely to register a spike today.

About Veer-Zaara

Produced by his banner Yash Raj Films, Yash Chopra's Veer-Zaara was his third directorial with Shah Rukh after Darr (1991) and Dil To Pagal Hai (1997). It also starred Preity, Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher, and Divya Dutta.

The film was a cross-border saga as it revolved around an Indian soldier and a Pakistani woman, who visits India as her late grandmother's final wish. They fall in love, but are separated in Pakistan after Shah Rukh's character is framed in an espionage case. Rani Mukerji's character fights his case to get him released from prison so that he can reunite with Preity's character years down the line.

