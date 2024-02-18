Priyanka Chopra shares pic of 'fearless and spontaneous' daughter Malti Marie: I'll look at it on a day I’m feeling blue

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as she enjoyed herself at her friend's birthday party. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Priyanka also penned a long note calling Malti 'fearless, spontaneous, grateful and curious'. (Also Read | When Priyanka Chopra called out journo's ‘cheap’ question about Shahid Kapoor) Priyanka Chopra spoke about her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka shares pic of Malti playing

In the photo, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas closed her eyes and laughed as she lay on a bed of white and black balls. For the party, the toddler wore a green outfit. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Are you kidding me?! (Face holding back tears and smiling face with heart-eyes emojis) @maltimarie is such a champ. She surprises me every day."

Priyanka also penned a long note.

Priyanka heaps praises on her daughter

Priyanka also added, " Fearless and spontaneous. Grateful and curious. In this moment, she climbed up this slide all by herself and launched herself off on her tummy, down the slide, landing into the ball pit in a fit of laughter and unbridled joy. I think this will be a picture I will always remember to look at on a day I’m feeling blue."

"To remind myself of this moment. Do u have any such memories that you just want to pause in time? Thank you Rowe and Grey. Happy birthday. We had the most fun! @morganstewart @jordanmcgraw (camera emoji- @helenacassilly)," concluded the actor. She geo-tagged the location as Los Angeles, California.

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "She's so adorable, I love her smile. She always looks so happy." "Omg, she looks like mini Priyanka and Nick," read a comment. "Precious little bean," wrote a person.

Priyanka shared her photo, a mirror selfie

Priyanka also shared a picture of herself as she clicked a mirror selfie. In it, only Priyanka's body was visible, but not her face. She wore a black and white bodycon dress as she posed in a room. Her pet Panda sat on the floor looking at her. Sharing it on her Instagram Stories, the actor wrote, "When @pandathepunk is judging the fit."

More pics of Priyanka and Malti

In another picture posted by a fan account on Instagram, Priyanka was seen holding Malti as she walked behind the toddler. Priyanka was seen in the black dress which she paired with white shoes. Another photo showed Malti standing next to her friends, looking in front of her.

About Priyanka's projects

Priyanka and her husband-singer, Nick Jonas, got married in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

In the coming months, Priyanka will be seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

