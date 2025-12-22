Romy Reiner ‘lived in fear’ of brother Nick Reiner before parents' horrific murders: Report

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner's youngest daughter, Romy Reiner, has reportedly “lived in fear” of Nick Reiner. An insider told The Daily Mail on Sunday that the 27-year-old had been “scared” of her older brother throughout her life. Earlier this month, the filmmaker, 78, and his wife, 70, were brutally killed at their Brentwood home. Their throats had been slashed, and it was Romy who found their dead bodies, per TMZ and People. File photo of Rob Reiner with Romy Reiner(Instagram)

Romy Reiner was reportedly ‘scared’ of Nick Reiner

“It feels like Romy has been scared of Nick since she was a child,” an insider told Daily Mail. “Even before his drug addiction, his outbursts were frightening because they seemed to come out of nowhere. She tried to stay out of his way as much as she could but it wasn’t easy.”

Nick was arrested on December 14 and has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of his parents. The 32-year-old, who has a history of drug abuse and violence, made his first courtroom appearance in Los Angeles on Wednesday. He will be held without bail pending an arraignment scheduled for January 7, 2026.

The insider alleged that Romy “didn’t think it was a good idea” for Nick to be living in their parents’ guesthouse. “She didn’t even like the idea of him living across the street from her,” the insider went on, explaining that she lived next door to Rob and Michele. “But she knew they moved him in so they could keep a close eye on him and give him a roof over his head,” the source added.

“There were plenty of times when Romy would be upset with Nick, and naturally that made her much closer to Jake,” the insider claimed, adding that Jake, 34, felt the same about Nick. “Romy was able to talk about it when she didn’t want to burden their parents,” they went on, adding, “She and Jake are numb right now.”

“Anytime that her parents looked overwhelmed or asked for help, Romy and Jake were there for Nick. It wasn’t perfect by any means, but she never disowned Nick,” the source said of Romy, explaining that despite Nick's history of violence and substance abuse, she tried to help him and would refer to him as her “best friend.”