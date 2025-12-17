Romy Reiner ‘fled’ family home after finding her father Rob's body, new report reveals shocking details

Amid the ongoing probe into Rob Reiner and his wife's murder, a disturbing new piece of information has surfaced regarding the aftermath of their killing at their residence in Los Angeles. Rob Reiner's daughter reportedly "fled" after finding her father's body.(Instagram)

A person familiar with the family, who communicated with the New York Times under the condition of anonymity, provided a comprehensive narrative of the events that transpired on Sunday from the family's viewpoint.

Romy Reiner allegedly ‘fled’ her house after discovering dad's body

According to the detailed account, the couple's 28-year-old daughter, Romy, found her father's body. She fled the residence in a state of shock without knowing that her mother was also present inside, as per New York Times.

Romy was later called to the home by a massage therapist who could not reach the couple on Sunday. Reiner's daughter was with a roommate at that moment. She arrived back to her parents' house with her roommate, who made a call to 911 while waiting outside.

Meanwhile, insiders who spoke to TMZ described the situation at the family’s Brentwood residence as “something out of a nightmare.” Although a precise timeline has not been disclosed, the Reiners had been dead for several hours by the time they were discovered, the report stated.

Nick Reiner charged with two counts

The couple’s 32-year-old son, Nick, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is currently being held without bail. He faces the potential of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole or even the death penalty, as stated by District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

Speaking to the police, Romy allegedly stated that her brother was "dangerous" and “should be considered a suspect,” as per NY POST.

However, a source close to the family who spoke with the New York Times mentioned that there had been no indications in recent weeks that Nick could be capable of such horrific violence.

Nick, who has previously struggled with substance abuse, worked alongside his dad Rob on the 2015 film Being Charlie.

Rob had earlier adopted a daughter named Tracy during his marriage to her mother, Penny Marshall. Following her father's tragic killings, Tracy spoke to NBC News and expressed shock, saying: “I don’t know what to say. I came from the greatest family ever.”