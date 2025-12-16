Nick Reiner looked ‘tweaked out’, his hotel room was covered in blood after Rob and Michele murder: Report

The hotel room where Nick Reiner allegedly sought refuge following the murder of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, was discovered to be stained with blood, as per TMZ report on Tuesday. Nick Reiner's hotel room showed blood stains after parents' murder, as per a TMZ report(REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci/File Photo)

Sources told TMZ that the 32-year-old suspect used a credit card to check into The Pierside Santa Monica hotel at around 4 a.m. on Sunday, just hours after getting into a furious fight with his father at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party.

Did Nick Reiner appear ‘tweaked out’?

The source further told the outlet that witnesses said the troubled drug user looked “tweaked out” when he checked in, but there were no obvious signs that he had been involved in a violent struggle.

However, when the staff entered his room for cleaning after he departed early on Sunday, they discovered a shocking scene, as reported by the outlet.

The hotel shower was described as being “full of blood,” and there were blood stains present on the bed, the insiders told TMZ.

On Monday, LAPD homicide detectives conducted an investigation of the room and interviewed employees, the outlet said.

Nick Reiner's arrest

Nick was subsequently apprehended and charged with the murders of his parents, as dramatic footage of the arrest reveals.

Rob Reiner and his wife were found fatally stabbed in their Brentwood residence around 3:30 PM on Sunday by their daughter, 28-year-old Romy Reiner.

Romy informed investigators that he “should be considered a suspect” due to being “dangerous,” according to TMZ sources.

In an official statement, the Los Angeles Police Department stated that it is considering the deaths as homicides. The police have yet to provide a complete official timeline detailing the events surrounding the killings or the underlying motives.

Nick is currently held in custody without the option of bail. On Monday, Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said that Nick had been “booked for murder.”

Prosecutors are set to receive the case on Tuesday as they deliberate on the possibility of filing formal charges against him.