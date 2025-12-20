Search
Sat, Dec 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Nick Reiner was diagnosed with schizophrenia weeks before parents Rob and Michele's murders

ByArya Vaishnavi
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 12:31 am IST

Nick Reiner, diagnosed with schizophrenia, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the gruesome killing of his parents.

Nick Reiner was diagnosed with schizophrenia just weeks before his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, were brutally murdered. The 32-year-old was arrested Sunday night near Exposition Park in Downtown LA after reportedly leaving behind bloody evidence at a Santa Monica hotel, per TMZ. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing.

An old photo showing Nick Reiner and his father, Rob Reiner(X/@cbarbermd)
An old photo showing Nick Reiner and his father, Rob Reiner(X/@cbarbermd)

Sources told the outlet on Friday that Nick was under the care of a psychiatrist for mental illness. He had been taking medications that made him “erratic and dangerous.” A month before the murders, his behaviour became “alarming,” and when the doctors changed his meds to stabilise him, he was “out of his head.” The insiders further revealed that his substance abuse was “worsening the schizophrenia.”

Nick was recently placed at a Los Angeles rehab facility that specialises in mental illness and substance abuse. According to the outlet, “lots of rich, powerful parents” admit their “troubled kids” to the same facility, which charges $70,000 per month. Following his arrest, he was originally booked in DTLA’s Parker Center Jail, but was later transferred to Twin Towers Correctional Facility. He is currently being held without bail.

The famed director, 78, and the photographer, 70, were discovered by their youngest daughter, Romy Reiner, at the couple's Brentwood home on Sunday afternoon. Sources told the outlet that Rob and Michele's throats had been slashed. The LA County Medical Examiner later confirmed their cause of death as “multiple sharp force injuries,” ruling it was homicide.

With two counts of first-degree murder, Nick is facing a maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty. He made his first court appearance on Wednesday. According to Page Six, he wore an anti-suicide smock and both his hands and feet were shackled. He also confirmed to the judge that he wanted to waive his right to a fast arraignment.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Nick Reiner was diagnosed with schizophrenia weeks before parents Rob and Michele's murders
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On