What is Turtle Island? FBI foils pro-Palestinian group's New Year’s Eve terror bomb plot in Los Angeles, 4 arrested

The FBI has successfully thwarted a terror bomb plot intended for New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles, resulting in the arrest of four individuals associated with a pro-Palestinian group. In Los Angeles, the FBI disrupted a credible terror plot for New Year’s Eve, arresting four members of a pro-Palestinian group.(Bloomberg)

“Over the weekend, the @FBI disrupted a credible, imminent terrorist threat and arrested FOUR individuals connected to the Los Angeles area,” FBI Director Kash Patel stated on X Monday.

Patel stated that the individuals in the group belonged to a organization known as the Turtle Island Liberation Front, which is characterized as “pro-Palestinian” and “anti-law enforcement.”

He mentioned that they were reportedly preparing IED bombing attacks targeting five distinct locations throughout Los Angeles.

“In the days since, @FBINewOrleans arrested an additional FIFTH individual believed to be linked to this radical TILF subgroup - also allegedly planning a separate violent attack,” the FBI boss wrote.

Who all are arrested?

The head of the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, Bill Essayli, disclosed the identities of the suspects during a press conference: Audrey Carroll, 30, Zachary Aaron Page, 32, Dante Garfield, 24, and Tina Lai, 41.

Essayli stated that all four suspects hail from the Los Angeles area.

“Each is charged with conspiracy and possession of an unregistered destructive device in violation of Titled 26 United States Code section 586 1D,” he stated. “We intend to file additional charges in the coming weeks as we finish reviewing the evidence.”

What is Turtle Island Liberation Front?

Essayli noted that the Turtle Island Liberation Front is an anti-government and anti-capitalist organization that intended to target five or more locations throughout Southern California.

“Carroll's bomb plot was explicit,” stated Essayli at the press conference.

“It included step-by-step instructions to build IEDs or improvised explosive devices, and listed multiple targets across Orange County and Los Angeles.”

Pam Bondi, the Attorney General, also commented on the arrests.

“The Turtle Island Liberation Front—a far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government, and anti-capitalist group—was preparing to conduct a series of bombings against multiple targets in California beginning on New Year’s Eve,” the AG wrote on X.

“The group also planned to target ICE agents and vehicles.”