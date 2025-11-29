Lancaster fire: Hundreds of propane tanks on fire near Palmdale in Los Angeles County; visuals show scary blaze

A fire was reported in Lancaster, the charter city in Los Angeles County, in California, on Friday, November 28. The blaze reportedly took place near near N. 7th Street East. Hundreds of propane tanks are on fire, ABC7 Eyewitness News reported, citing Los Angeles County Fire Department. Lancaster fire seen from a distance.(Facebook/Big Rich news)

Lancaster is 9.7 miles away from Palmdale.

A resident remarked on Facebook, “Something major is on fire in Lancaster anybody know what it is.”

A stringer news update noted that there were multiple explosions, due to the propane tanks being on fire. Numerous fire engines were dispatched and there was a concerted effort to control the blaze as thick smoke spread across the neighborhood, as per the report.

Visuals show massive blaze

Visuals showed a massive blaze. “Large propane facility fire challenger way avenue l4,” one page noted. Photos showed smoke visible from a long way off.

A video was shared as well, where a helicopter could be seen joining the efforts to fight the blaze.

Another page noted “Huge fire in Lancaster Ca. Propane tanks constantly blowing up. Located at 42556 8th street east . It has been alleged they deal with propane. Smoke was seen from Pearblossom Highway and 260th street east. The area is being closed down temporarily.”

A scanner page noted “904A....Avenue L-4 and 8th Street East.....vehicle on fire....sheriff and FD enroute code 3. UPDATE: deputies requesting additional units code 3 multiple propane tanks exploding. UPDATE 2: requesting 7 to 8 more units code 3 from Palmdale to assist with evacuations, flames spreading rapidly. UPDATE 3: originally reported as a vehicle fire now changed to an outside fire. UPDATE 4: multiple evacuations and road closures in area.”

As per first responders, there is no immediate threat to nearby communities. The cause of the blaze remains unknown.