Not Princess Diana or Kim Kardashian, this woman had the most dramatic wedding dress of all time adorned with diamonds
Fashion creator Mae Sharifi names Edwidge Elisabeth Charlotte Holstein-Gottorp's 1774 gown as the most beautiful wedding dress ever.
Historically, Princess Diana's wedding dress has been frequently hailed as one of the most stunning gowns of all time. The ivory silk taffeta and antique lace gown, with a 25-foot train and a 140 m tulle veil, was worn by her to marry King Charles, then Prince of Wales, in 1981 at St Paul's Cathedral.
Also Read | Harnaaz Sandhu in see-through golden gown outshines contestants at Miss Cosmo International 2025: Watch
In modern times, the wedding gowns of Kate Middleton, Kim Kardashian, and even Priyanka Chopra have been described as stunning. However, according to Mae Sharifi, a fashion and history content creator, it is not Princess Diana, Kate Middleton or Kim Kardashian who had the ‘most extra wedding dress.’ It was Edwidge Elisabeth Charlotte Holstein-Gottorp.
The most beautiful wedding gown ever
In a post shared on December 13, Mae named the wedding gown of Edwidge Elisabeth Charlotte Holstein-Gottorp (Queen Charlotta of Sweden), wife of Prince Karl and sister-in-law of King Gustav III of Sweden, the most beautiful gown of all time.
Details of Edwidge Elisabeth Charlotte's wedding gown
Charlotta wore the elaborate gown in 1774 to marry her cousin, Charles, Duke of Södermanland, when his brother, the king, couldn’t provide an heir. The dress was inspired by Marie Antoinette's wedding dress.
The wedding dress was made of silver cloth and embroidered with diamonds. It was over-the-top, layered, and full of silver spangles, featuring a very detailed bodice and oversized panniers.
According to a February 2023 Instagram post shared by Defunct Fashion, this dress is also famous for its diminutive waist. However, it also denotes the rather sad fact that the wearer was only 14 when she married.
A 2009 report by The Guardian stated that the dress was displayed at an exhibition of court dress at Versailles, illustrating how clothing became a visual representation of the hierarchy of power within the royal families of Europe.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.