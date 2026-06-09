Content creator stunned by China's free futuristic gym park: 'Solar-powered machines, live calorie tracking'

In an era where cities are racing to become smarter, healthier, and more sustainable, public infrastructure is increasingly becoming a reflection of how seriously governments invest in everyday well-being. From digital parks to solar-powered public utilities, several countries are reimagining what “free access” truly means for citizens. Swati compares free smart gym in Shenzhen to poor equipment in Indian parks. (Instagram/@swatiandprateek)

Content creator Swati shared a video on Instagram on May 21, giving viewers a glimpse of the open gym facility in China and comparing it with the condition of public gym equipment often seen in Indian parks. (Also read: Content creator turns a cramped narrow balcony into a beautifully zoned outdoor space with aesthetic café-style corners )

Inside China's free smart gym Alongside the video, she wrote, "This is a free public park gym in Shenzhen, China. Solar-powered machines, full-body workouts, and live calorie tracking… all completely free."

Reflecting on the experience, she added, "Seeing this made me think of home. While cities like Shenzhen are investing in public fitness infrastructure, many Indian parks are still left with rusted or poorly maintained equipment that few people can safely use."

She further noted that the issue goes beyond exercise. "It's not just about fitness. It's about giving ordinary people and our parents a better shot at a longer, healthier life." she wrote.