Meta’s star AI hire Alexandr Wang finds Mark Zuckerberg's management style ‘suffocating’: report

Mark Zuckerberg shelled out billions to bring AI prodigy Alexandr Wang to Meta, but now there are reports of tensions brewing between the two. Wang, the 28-year-old founder of Scale AI, was appointed chief AI officer at Meta earlier this year after the tech giant acquired a 49% stake in his startup for more than $14 billion. Meta Superintelligence Labs is overseen by Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang, who joined the company as part of a $14 billion deal for a stake in his former startup, Scale AI.(REUTERS FILE)

However, the 28-year-old has reportedly been complaining about Zuckerberg’s management style. According to a report in Financial Times, Wang has complained to associates that Zuckerberg’s micromanagement is “suffocating”.

Tensions at Meta

The Financial Times report, citing multiple people familiar with the matter, said that Wang is unhappy with the way things are progressing at Meta.

Although he is the company’s star AI hire and one of its highest-paid employees, Wang feels that Zuckerberg’s management style is hampering progress.

Wang’s unhappiness is the latest sign of turmoil at Meta, which has faced repeated layoffs, senior leadership exits, hurried AI launches and massive spending that have hurt employee morale and worried investors.

Who is Alexandr Wang?

Alexandr Wang is an American technology entrepreneur and AI leader. He serves as Meta’s chief AI officer, heading the company’s newly formed Meta Superintelligence Labs — a strategic role focused on advancing Meta’s artificial intelligence research and development. This appointment came after Meta made a major investment in Scale AI, the AI company Wang co-founded.

Wang co-founded Scale AI in 2016 when he was just 19, building it into one of the most important companies in the AI ecosystem. He enrolled briefly at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) before dropping out to focus fully on his startup.

