Former NFL cheerleader and ex Meta, Amazon employee shares why higher pay did not mean happiness

A woman from United States has sparked an online conversation about career choices, salaries and happiness after candidly sharing her professional journey on Instagram.The woman, Dawn Choo, posted a series of slides detailing her past jobs, the pay she earned and how happy she felt in each role, offering an unusually honest snapshot of life across industries. A former NFL cheerleader reflected on her time at Meta and Amazon, sparking discussion on why money alone did not guarantee happiness.(LinkedIn/Dawn Choo )

In her post, Choo began with her early experience as a Starbucks barista, where she earned $3.80 an hour and rated her happiness at 3.5 out of 5. She wrote, “I loved whenever we got a huge rush, and I was able to stay busy making frappacinos or lattes. But the slow periods were really boring. It was a great first job to have though!”

From tech internships to corporate roles

Choo then reflected on her time as an Internet Marketing Intern at Facebook, earning $4,700 a month, a role she described with enthusiasm. “I loved this job. I was so (x10) grateful ateful to to get that job, and to experience all those tech company perks,” she wrote, adding that the people she worked with inspired her deeply at the age of 21.

Her career progressed into finance when she joined Bank of America as a Quant Finance Analyst with a salary of $68,000 a year. However, she rated her happiness at 3 out of 5, explaining that while she met lifelong friends, the work itself was not challenging and lacked creative freedom.

A striking contrast came with her stint as an NFL Cheerleader for the Carolina Panthers, earning $7.50 an hour but rating her happiness at an astonishing 9 out of 5. “I was living the dream every day. I even got to dance at the Super Bowl!!! These 2 years were magical,” she shared.

High pay, rising stress and a shift in priorities

Choo later worked as a Business Analyst at Amazon, earning $115,000 a year plus equity, but described the culture as tough and competitive. Her role as a Data Scientist at Meta, with a package of $160,000 plus bonuses, came closer to her dream job, though she eventually felt a lack of purpose.

Her final corporate role at ClassDojo paid $210,000 a year, yet she admitted the stress took a toll on her health. She now works as a full time content creator and entrepreneur, calling it her favourite job despite the financial uncertainty.

Choo captioned her post, “As a chronic job hopper, I can safely say this — more money doesn’t mean more happiness. I think I was happier when I was working with people I love, and where my jobs felt meaningful.”

Online reactions pour in

The post drew widespread reactions. One user commented, “This is the most honest career breakdown I have seen online.” Another wrote, “The cheerleader job proves happiness is not always about salary.” A third said, “Amazon and Meta experiences sound relatable.” Others added, “This made me rethink my own job,” “Purpose matters more than prestige,” and “Thank you for sharing the real side of success.”

