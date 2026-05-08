‘Sometimes comfort is not enough’: Bengaluru techie on returning to India after 6 years in Germany

A Bengaluru techie has sparked a discussion on social media after sharing why he returned to India despite living in Germany for six years and experiencing a lifestyle many would describe as comfortable and well organised. A Bengaluru techie said he chose India over Germany despite better work life balance abroad. (Representational image/Unsplash)

(Also read: Laid-off American techie moves to Germany with family: ‘US seems unaffordable now’)

Taking to X, the man, identified as Tanuj, reflected on his time in Germany and explained that although the country offered clean roads, better work life balance, peaceful surroundings and predictable systems, he still chose to come back to India.

(Also read: Indian nurse in Germany gifts sister iPhone 16 with first salary: ‘My first salary was hers’)

“I lived in Germany for six years. Clean roads, better work life balance, peaceful life and predictable systems, yet I still returned to India. Yes, India has traffic, pollution, noise, chaos, endless crowds and a number of other problems. And I won’t deny that sometimes I still feel like going back. But India also has something that is hard to explain: energy, emotions, family, festivals, spontaneity and a feeling that life is happening around you. Sometimes comfort is not enough. You also want to feel alive,” he wrote.

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