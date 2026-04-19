Indian nurse in Germany gifts sister iPhone 16 with first salary: ‘My first salary was hers’

In the clip, she says, “I'm an Indian nurse working in Germany. My first salary was 1700 euros. I didn't buy anything for myself. I got my sister an iPhone 16. She cried when she opened it. I promised her years ago that my first salary would be hers. Germany made that possible. Later, I saved up and bought my dad a car. This is why I came here. What would you do with your first Germany salary?”

An Indian nurse working in Germany has struck an emotional chord online after sharing how she used her first earnings abroad to fulfil a long-standing promise to her family. Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Riya, posted a video recounting how her journey overseas helped her turn a heartfelt commitment into reality.

Her story, centred on family, sacrifice and aspiration, quickly resonated with viewers who related to the emotional weight behind her decisions.

Internet reacts with warmth The video has garnered several reactions, with many users praising her priorities and dedication. One user wrote, “This is so pure. Not many people remember promises like this.” Another said, “Your sister must be so proud of you, this made me emotional.”

A third comment read, “Respect for putting family first, this is what success looks like.” Another user added, “Stories like yours remind us why people move abroad and work so hard.” One viewer shared, “I would probably do the same, family always comes first.” Yet another wrote, “You didn’t spend on yourself and still feel so happy, that says everything.”

(Also read: ‘Not what Indians expect’: Indian woman in Germany explains how work culture differs)

A story many can relate to For many, the first salary symbolises more than financial independence. It represents years of effort, sacrifice and the fulfilment of promises made long before success arrived. Riya’s story captures that sentiment, offering a glimpse into how personal milestones are often shared with loved ones rather than celebrated alone.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)