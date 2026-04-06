‘Not what Indians expect’: Indian woman in Germany explains how work culture differs

An Indian woman living in Germany has sparked conversation online after sharing her experience of working in the country. Taking to Instagram, Monika Varshney posted a video explaining how the reality of professional life in Germany differs from what many Indians imagine. An Indian woman revealed Germany’s work culture values balance and consistency over fast career growth. (Instagram/monikavarshneyyy)

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In the caption of her post, she wrote, "Working in Germany is not what Indians expect. From the outside, it looks like the perfect work culture. But living and working here shows a very different reality."

Varshney went on to explain several aspects of work culture that, according to her, may surprise many. "Career growth is slower, but more stable. Promotions follow structure and timing, not quick jumps. Salary jumps are limited. Even when changing jobs, increases are often moderate compared to expectations," she said.

Stability over speed Highlighting the contrast with fast paced corporate environments, she added, "Performance alone does not guarantee rapid growth. Consistency matters more than standing out. Doing good work is not enough, it needs visibility. Impact has to be communicated to the right people."

She also pointed out that feedback is less frequent, noting, "Often, no feedback means things are going fine. Titles change slowly, responsibilities do not. Your role evolves before your title does."

According to Varshney, job switches also require careful planning. "Notice periods are long. Switching jobs requires planning months ahead. Independence at work is expected. You are expected to take ownership without being told what to do," she wrote.

She further explained that work culture is highly structured, saying, "Everything is structured and documented. If it is not written, it does not exist. Upskilling is often self driven. You are expected to take ownership of your growth."

Work life balance with trade offs Varshney also touched upon the work life balance in Germany, which is often considered ideal. "Work hours are respected strictly. Leaving on time is normal, not judged. Work life balance is real, but comes with trade offs. Less stress, but also slower acceleration," she said.

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Summing up her experience, she added, "Over time, you stop chasing speed and start valuing stability. It is not better. It is not worse. Just a completely different way of working."

Take a look here at the clip: