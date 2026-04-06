‘Not what Indians expect’: Indian woman in Germany explains how work culture differs
An Indian woman in Germany said work culture is slower, stable, and very different from expectations.
An Indian woman living in Germany has sparked conversation online after sharing her experience of working in the country. Taking to Instagram, Monika Varshney posted a video explaining how the reality of professional life in Germany differs from what many Indians imagine.
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In the caption of her post, she wrote, "Working in Germany is not what Indians expect. From the outside, it looks like the perfect work culture. But living and working here shows a very different reality."
Varshney went on to explain several aspects of work culture that, according to her, may surprise many. "Career growth is slower, but more stable. Promotions follow structure and timing, not quick jumps. Salary jumps are limited. Even when changing jobs, increases are often moderate compared to expectations," she said.
Stability over speed
Highlighting the contrast with fast paced corporate environments, she added, "Performance alone does not guarantee rapid growth. Consistency matters more than standing out. Doing good work is not enough, it needs visibility. Impact has to be communicated to the right people."
She also pointed out that feedback is less frequent, noting, "Often, no feedback means things are going fine. Titles change slowly, responsibilities do not. Your role evolves before your title does."
According to Varshney, job switches also require careful planning. "Notice periods are long. Switching jobs requires planning months ahead. Independence at work is expected. You are expected to take ownership without being told what to do," she wrote.
She further explained that work culture is highly structured, saying, "Everything is structured and documented. If it is not written, it does not exist. Upskilling is often self driven. You are expected to take ownership of your growth."
Work life balance with trade offs
Varshney also touched upon the work life balance in Germany, which is often considered ideal. "Work hours are respected strictly. Leaving on time is normal, not judged. Work life balance is real, but comes with trade offs. Less stress, but also slower acceleration," she said.
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Summing up her experience, she added, "Over time, you stop chasing speed and start valuing stability. It is not better. It is not worse. Just a completely different way of working."
Take a look here at the clip:
Internet reacts
The post has garnered reactions from social media users, many of whom shared similar experiences. One user wrote, "This is so accurate, especially about slow growth but stability." Another commented, "Visibility part is so true, many people miss that."
(Also read: Indian-German couple explains why they left Germany for India: ‘Life started running on autopilot’)
A third user said, "I prefer this kind of work life honestly, less stress matters more." Another added, “In India everything is fast but also exhausting, this sounds balanced.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More