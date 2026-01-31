Epstein's final note: Emails exchanged between investigators reveal surprising details on sex offender's death

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has released millions of files associated with the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, marking its most extensive public disclosure since a law was enacted last year requiring the release of all pertinent records. Millions of files related to Jeffrey Epstein's case have been released by the DOJ, raising new questions about his death. (AP File)

The newly released material has reignited discussions regarding Epstein's death, which occurred over five years ago when he was discovered dead in a New York jail. Among the documents are emails exchanged among investigators that address Epstein's last note, with one message stating that it “does not appear to be a suicide note.”

The latest tranche comprises nearly three million pages of documents, at least180,000 images, and around 2,000 videos. The new batch also includes internal communications, memos, and emails exchanged among investigators following Epstein's death in August 2019. Certain documents revisit the conditions of his imprisonment and the shortcomings identified at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where Epstein was detained on federal sex trafficking charges. While thousands of pages related to his death had previously been disclosed, this new release provides additional details to the earlier revelations.

Also Read: Who is ‘Dear G’? Melania Trump's ‘love’ email revealed in new Epstein Files

Epstein's last written note At the heart of the revived interest lies an email correspondence among investigators that specifically mentions Epstein's last written note. The record shows that one official stated the note “does not appear to be a suicide note.” The documents do not provide further details regarding the rationale for this evaluation, nor do they contradict the official conclusion that Epstein's death was a suicide. However, the phrasing has sparked inquiries regarding its interpretation and the supporting evidence.