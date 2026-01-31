Epstein's final note: Emails exchanged between investigators reveal surprising details on sex offender's death
The DOJ has released millions of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, reigniting discussions about his 2019 death.
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has released millions of files associated with the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, marking its most extensive public disclosure since a law was enacted last year requiring the release of all pertinent records.
The newly released material has reignited discussions regarding Epstein's death, which occurred over five years ago when he was discovered dead in a New York jail. Among the documents are emails exchanged among investigators that address Epstein's last note, with one message stating that it “does not appear to be a suicide note.”
The latest tranche comprises nearly three million pages of documents, at least180,000 images, and around 2,000 videos. The new batch also includes internal communications, memos, and emails exchanged among investigators following Epstein's death in August 2019. Certain documents revisit the conditions of his imprisonment and the shortcomings identified at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where Epstein was detained on federal sex trafficking charges. While thousands of pages related to his death had previously been disclosed, this new release provides additional details to the earlier revelations.
Epstein's last written note
At the heart of the revived interest lies an email correspondence among investigators that specifically mentions Epstein's last written note. The record shows that one official stated the note “does not appear to be a suicide note.” The documents do not provide further details regarding the rationale for this evaluation, nor do they contradict the official conclusion that Epstein's death was a suicide. However, the phrasing has sparked inquiries regarding its interpretation and the supporting evidence.
Epstein's death probe
Several investigations have determined that Jeffrey Epstein’s death was a suicide. In 2019, the chief medical examiner of New York City, after conducting an autopsy, concluded that Epstein died by suicide by hanging. According to a report from the Associated Press, the recently released records also contain emails from December 2019 that discuss the absence of surveillance footage from the New York jail, where Epstein had previously survived an apparent suicide attempt earlier that same year.
