Who is Aileen Martinez? Florida beauty student shot and killed outside her school

Aileen Martinez, a 20-year-old beauty school student, was shot and killed outside her campus in what police have described as an apparent murder-suicide, according to reports by People. The shooting occurred outside the Aveda Institute in Davie, Florida, on Jan 24 local time. Martinez was the oldest of three siblings and often played music alongside her brother. (GoFundMe)

Police said Martinez was killed by a 25-year-old man who had previously been in a relationship with her. Authorities did not publicly release the shooter’s name. He was transported to a hospital after the shooting and later died from what investigators said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to CBS Miami.

The incident took place just outside the school where Martinez was studying cosmetology.

Law enforcement has not indicated that any other individuals were injured in the shooting. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing is ongoing.

Who is Aileen Martinez? According to People, Aileen Martinez was a cosmetology student at the Aveda Institute in Davie, Florida. Her family said she was deeply passionate about beauty, music and creative expression.

In addition to studying cosmetology, Martinez had also spent the past four years studying at a Miami-based music school, where she frequently performed with bands at local events, her family said in a GoFundMe page set up after her death.

Martinez was the oldest of three siblings and often played music alongside her brother. Her family described her as artistic and curious, with a love "rock n’ roll, thrift shopping, playing computer video games and discovering new makeup tricks,” the GoFundMe organizer wrote. They added that her favorite color was jade green.

The fundraiser, created to help cover funeral and family expenses, had raised more than $50,000.

What police have said so far Police have confirmed that the shooter had previously been in a relationship with Martinez but have not released further details about the motive.

Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The case remains under investigation as family members and classmates mourn the loss.