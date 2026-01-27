A Minneapolis man has launched a GoFundMe for himself after calling for "armed" men to get their "boots on the ground" to stop immigration officials, who he referred to as "mass murderers" and "fascist occupiers." Who is Kyle Wagner? Minnesota ‘Antifa’ activist launches GoFundMe for himself after urging armed confrontation with ICE (X)

Kyle Wagner, who calls himself a "master-hate-baiter," made the comments in Instagram videos after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti. However, shortly after, he created a GoFundMe asking people for donations to replace essential documents, “apply for political asylum,” and move his personal belongings into secure storage.

Who is Kyle Wagner and were his remarks? Wagner is a self-described "Antifa" member in Minneapolis, according to Fox News. In his videos, he encouraged “armed” men to take to the streets against federal immigration officials.

"I'm Kyle, I'm Antifa, and everybody in my DMs and calling me and blowing me up, I love all of you," Wagner said in an Instagram video. "I understand that the women who see this are really scared that their husbands are gonna go and not come back, and that's real, and I am very sorry ladies that that is what is happening, but I don't understand how you're struggling to follow that they're gonna keep killing us if we don't end this. And we can't end this without good men in the streets, armed and ready to protect innocent people from being gunned down by these massed murderers, these fascist occupiers."

Read More | Charlie Kirk's ‘illegal immigrant protests’ post resurfaces after Alex Pretti shooting, ‘More about hating Trump than…’

"I need boots on the ground and I need them prepared to do what needs to be done so that this does not cost more innocent lives. We do not have any more time to let this drag out. I know it sucks, but this is the iron front," he added.

In a separate video, Wagner acknowledged that he cannot legally possess a firearm. He asked people who have guns to “show up.”