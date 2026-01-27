Who is Kyle Wagner? Minnesota ‘Antifa’ activist launches GoFundMe for himself after urging armed confrontation with ICE
Kyle Wagner sought help in a GoFundMe, claiming he is facing threats to his life after calling for "armed" men to get their "boots on the ground" to stop ICE.
A Minneapolis man has launched a GoFundMe for himself after calling for "armed" men to get their "boots on the ground" to stop immigration officials, who he referred to as "mass murderers" and "fascist occupiers."
Kyle Wagner, who calls himself a "master-hate-baiter," made the comments in Instagram videos after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti. However, shortly after, he created a GoFundMe asking people for donations to replace essential documents, “apply for political asylum,” and move his personal belongings into secure storage.
Who is Kyle Wagner and were his remarks?
Wagner is a self-described "Antifa" member in Minneapolis, according to Fox News. In his videos, he encouraged “armed” men to take to the streets against federal immigration officials.
"I'm Kyle, I'm Antifa, and everybody in my DMs and calling me and blowing me up, I love all of you," Wagner said in an Instagram video. "I understand that the women who see this are really scared that their husbands are gonna go and not come back, and that's real, and I am very sorry ladies that that is what is happening, but I don't understand how you're struggling to follow that they're gonna keep killing us if we don't end this. And we can't end this without good men in the streets, armed and ready to protect innocent people from being gunned down by these massed murderers, these fascist occupiers."
"I need boots on the ground and I need them prepared to do what needs to be done so that this does not cost more innocent lives. We do not have any more time to let this drag out. I know it sucks, but this is the iron front," he added.
In a separate video, Wagner acknowledged that he cannot legally possess a firearm. He asked people who have guns to “show up.”
"You are killing people in the streets for waving cameras in your faces and calling you little b----es like you are," Wagner said, referring to immigration officials. "So, gloves off then, right?"
According to the Daily Caller, Wagner declared there's "actual guerrilla war in our streets" in a video that was later deleted from Instagram.
In another video, Wagner claimed he is “on the run” following backlash over his previous remarks.
Wagner’s comments have drawn criticism from political figures. Criticizing him, former Minneapolis GOP chair Shawn Holster called him a “wannabe influencer” who is worsening the already existing tensions and unrest in the city.
“They’re the ones exacerbating this,” Holster said, adding that removing such figures would ease the ongoing unrest in Minneapolis.
Kyle Wagner GoFundMe
In a GoFundMe, Wagner claimed that he is being “targeted” by ICE and Trump supporters who have made threats against his life, and that he is “facing an immediate threat” to his safety.
Referring to supporters of Trump and ICE, Wagner said, “Their actions have left me in constant fear, and I am now at risk of political persecution simply for standing up for what I believe in. I am seeking urgent help to escape this danger and find safety in a place where I can continue my work without fear.”
“The funds raised will be used to replace my essential documents, apply for political asylum, and relocate my belongings into safe storage. Every dollar will go directly toward helping me flee this persecution and secure a future where I am not hunted for my beliefs. The process of seeking asylum is complex and costly, and I cannot do it alone. Your support will make it possible for me to take the necessary steps to protect myself and rebuild my life in safety,” he continued.
Wagner added, “I cannot lead this opposition from behind bars. Your help means more than words can express. If you are able, please consider donating or sharing my fundraiser with others who care about justice and human rights. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that I am able to continue fighting for what is right.”
At the time of writing this article, $454 had been raised of the 50K goal.
This comes after the killing of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse, in Minneapolis. Pretti is the second person to be fatally shot by a federal agent in the city this month, after the shooting of Renee Nicole Good.
