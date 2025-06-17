If you think thrifting is just about grandma's cardigans and mystery stains, think again. Thrifting today is part treasure hunt, part eco-rebellion, and full of personality. If you're diving into a vintage store in Hyderabad or scoring a Levi’s jacket from a WhatsApp group, these secondhand steals are anything but second best. Ready to thrift like a pro and embrace sustainable fashion? New to thrift shopping? These thrift secrets will change your closet forever(Pexels)

Here are 8 smart thrifting tips by Ritika Chawla who is an environment enthusiast, and walks the low-waste talk.

1. Thrifting isn’t just IRL anymore

Beyond physical stores, check Instagram sellers and WhatsApp groups—some of the best pieces live online. Pages update fast, so turn post notifications on for your favourite sellers. And don’t be shy—DMs are where all the real action happens.

2. Follow the (eco) crowd

Clothes swap events and community thrift days (like those by The Shift) are goldmines and promote sustainable fashion too. Hit up Gaia Living in Hyderabad, Rethought in Delhi, Closet Cleanse in Mumbai—and yes, international stores have crazy deals on high-end stuff too.

3. Know your size and ask questions

Shopping online? Always check measurements and DM sellers for defect details. Most are transparent—just ask nicely. Remember: It’s better to ask now than regret it later.

4. Haggle (with charm)

It’s secondhand—bargaining isn’t rude, it’s expected. Be sweet, not stingy, and you might score it cheaper. Many sellers are open to giving bundle discounts or waiving shipping. Just don’t lowball disrespectfully—it’s a vibe killer.

5. Wash it, wear it, love it.

A good wash is all you need. Ghosts don’t live in clothes. Use a gentle detergent and add vinegar if you’re feeling fancy. Secondhand doesn’t mean second-best—it just needs a spin.

6. Heavy Indianwear? Maybe not here

Thrift stores rarely stock lehengas or shararas. For those, renting is your eco-friendly fairy godmother, it saves space and money. Plus, you won’t have to worry about dry-cleaning that 10kg dupatta.

7. Tailors are your thrift BFFs

Love a piece but it’s a bit loose? A nip and tuck, and it’s yours; fitted, flattering, and fabulous. A small tweak can take an "okay" outfit to "wow, where’d you get that?!" Also consider upcycling—turn a kurta into a crop top, why not?

8. Swap with your tribe

Trade clothes with friends and cousins. Hand-me-downs are a sustainable badge of honour, not a downgrade. After all, fashion isn’t about owning more—it’s about owning better.

Thrifting is a conscious, cool, and creative way to shop. It reduces waste, saves money, and adds serious flair to your wardrobe. So next time you crave a closet refresh, skip the mall. Go thrifting and welcome sustainable fashion with open arms. Your planet—and your wallet will thank you.

Similar stories for you:

Cotton dresses at up to 60% off on Amazon; Top 8 comfy and stylish picks to flaunt this summer

Harvard sustainability influencer shares top tips to travel sustainably for impact-free adventures

Top 8 linen kurta sets that whisper summer elegance: Best picks to ace the summer season

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.