Cotton dresses at up to 60% off on Amazon; Top 8 comfy and stylish picks to flaunt this summer

Cotton dresses are probably the best summer apparel that you can flaunt amidst these rising mercury levels. These cotton dresses are stylish and make you stay comfortable during daytime. Perfect for brunches or just a stroll to a mall, these cotton dresses are made to move with you. At Amazon, you can get up to 60% off on these breathable and classy dresses. Best cotton dresses for women(Pexels)

From floral prints to linen fabrics, here are our top 8 cotton dresses for you. Light, lovely, and limited-time only, your perfect summer dress is waiting.

Anriya Women's Beige A-Line Dabu Print Cotton Dress

This elegant beige A-line dress features traditional Dabu print on soft, breathable cotton. Designed for comfort and effortless grace, it offers a relaxed fit perfect for casual or semiformal occasions. The handcrafted detailing, and earthy tone add artisanal charm. With its knee-length cut and simple silhouette, this dress works beautifully in warm weather while remaining stylishly understated.

Pair it with: Kolhapuri sandals and silver oxidized earrings for a graceful ethnic-chic look.

This BIBA cotton dress flatters the figure with its fit and flare shape and offers comfortable coverage through 3/4 sleeves. The round neck keeps it minimal yet versatile, suitable for both office wear and casual outings. Crafted in breathable cotton, the dress allows easy movement and a polished look throughout the day.

Pair it with: Nude ballerina flats and a canvas tote for an elegant workday ensemble.

Bright and playful, this VERO MODA pink dress brings youthful charm with its fit & flare silhouette. Made of pure cotton, it offers all-day comfort and breathability. The solid tone adds versatility, making it easy to dress up or down for brunches, casual dates, or weekend errands.

Pair it with: White sneakers and a denim jacket for a fresh, laid-back vibe.

GAP’s floral print maxi dress blends comfort with timeless elegance. The cotton blend fabric offers a soft drape, while the short sleeves and classic fit ensure ease of wear. Its flowing silhouette is flattering and suits both daytime events and relaxed evening strolls.

Pair it with: Strappy sandals and a woven sunhat for an effortless summer-ready look.

Artisanal and earthy, this Fabindia indigo dress showcases hand block prints on pure cotton. The traditional design reflects Indian craftsmanship, while the silhouette is modern and comfortable. Ideal for both casual and cultural settings, it’s a wardrobe staple for lovers of sustainable fashion.

Pair it with: Mojaris and a jute sling bag to emphasize its handcrafted charm.

ONLY delivers a casual-chic option with this smocked, checked cotton dress. The shirt collar adds structure while the fit & flare cut ensures a flattering shape. Lightweight and breathable, it transitions seamlessly from day to night with the right accessories.

Pair it with: Chunky white sneakers and a crossbody bag for street-style flair.

Marks & Spencer Women's Pure Cotton Printed Midaxi Beach Maxi Dress

Perfect for vacation or weekend getaways, this printed midaxi dress by Marks & Spencer is crafted in breathable cotton. The flowing fit is easy and breezy, ideal for beach strolls or poolside lounging. Its print brings a relaxed, tropical vibe to summer days.

Pair it with: Espadrilles and oversized sunglasses for an effortlessly beachy outfit.

This classic mini dress from ONLY is a go-to for spontaneous outings and warm-weather fun. Made from cotton, it keeps things cool and carefree. Its minimal design is easy to layer or accessorize, making it an essential piece in any casual wardrobe.

Pair it with: A bucket hat and chunky sandals for a playful, modern look.

FAQ for cotton dresses Do cotton dresses shrink after washing? Cotton can shrink, especially if washed in hot water or dried on high heat. To minimize shrinkage, wash your cotton dress in cold water and air dry or tumble dry on low.

Are cotton dresses easy to maintain? Generally, yes. Most cotton dresses are machine washable. However, always check the care label, as some may require gentle handling or dry cleaning if blended with delicate fabrics.

Are cotton dresses suitable for formal occasions? While typically casual or semi-casual, cotton dresses can be styled for formal occasions with the right accessories, tailoring, or design (like embroidery, lace, or structured cuts).

Do cotton dresses fade over time? Like most natural fabrics, cotton may fade with repeated washing and sun exposure. To preserve color, wash inside out in cold water and avoid prolonged sunlight.

Can I wear a cotton dress in winter? Yes — layer your cotton dress with tights, boots, a cardigan or coat, and a scarf for a cozy winter outfit. Heavier-weight cotton like denim or corduroy offers more warmth.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.