10 Shortlisted Guess watches for men: Stylish arm candy to add to your collection now!

There’s something about a Guess watch that instantly elevates your outfit and your entire vibe. If you're suiting up for a meeting or heading out for a date night, these 10 timepieces are your shortcut to looking effortlessly polished. 10 Shortlisted Guess watches: Stylish arm candy to add to your collection now!(Pexels)

From classic leather straps to sporty silicone and luxe two-tone finishes, this edit brings you Guess watches that are about timeless style. Let’s begin the search for your next big wrist obsession.

Top 10 Guess watches for men:

Refined and rebellious in equal measure, this 42mm Guess watch features a brushed gunmetal dial housed in a polished silver-tone case. The textured markers, minimalist detailing, and contrast black strap come together to deliver a bold, masculine silhouette that can go from daywear to dinner effortlessly.

Pair it with: Black chinos, a fitted blazer, and leather boots.

For the man who’s always on the move, this sporty silicone Guess watch delivers rugged appeal with everyday wearability. The dynamic dial design offers high readability and a durable frame, making it your best companion during gym sessions, hikes, or travel. The silicone strap ensures all-day comfort, even on the busiest days. Its striking design adds a fresh, active twist to casual outfits.

Pair it with: Cargo joggers, a moisture-wicking tee, and running shoes.

Crafted for those who like their style understated but powerful, this black leather strap watch with a metallic gunmetal dial adds quiet luxury to your wrist. The 42mm face is the perfect middle ground; not too flashy, not too subtle. With every glance at the time, you're reminded that minimalism can be masculine, bold, and endlessly refined.

Pair it with: A tucked-in linen shirt and tailored trousers.

GUESS Stainless Steel Analog Navy Blue Dial Watch - GW0703G4

Sleek sophistication meets maritime charm in this two-tone navy and silver Guess watch. The stainless steel band is beautifully contrasted by the navy blue dial, which adds depth and dimension. Subtle golden accents lift the colour palette, making this a stand-out piece for both formal and semi-casual occasions.

Pair it with: A crisp white shirt and navy trousers, or a linen kurta for festive flair.

This watch from the Monarch Collection is the embodiment of bold elegance. Featuring a deep black dial and rich black leather band, it speaks to a man who appreciates timeless style with a modern edge. The case is wide enough to command attention, yet refined enough to remain versatile.

Pair it with: A monochrome outfit or a velvet jacket for a night out.

Industrial edge meets elevated design in this watch from the Gadget Collection. With a black dial, high-contrast hour markers, and a sleek mesh strap, it channels a futuristic vibe while staying grounded in classic Guess sensibilities. This is the watch for innovators, creatives, and those who like a tech-chic twist to their outfit.

Pair it with: A graphic shirt, black jeans, and white sneakers.

This blue dial chronograph offers layers of complexity, just like you. The vibrant face pops against the supple brown leather strap, giving the piece a polished yet laid-back aesthetic. It’s the perfect hybrid of sporty and sophisticated.

Pair it with: A powder blue shirt, khaki chinos, and boat shoes.

Monochrome magic. This all-business, all-class stainless steel watch features a matte black dial with minimalist detailing for a clean, modern look. The polished strap adds just enough gloss to balance the boldness, making it perfect for formal settings. Durable, elegant, and subtly commanding, this one is for the man who owns every room he walks into.

Pair it with: A tailored grey suit or a black turtleneck and wool coat.

GUESS Trend Casual Tonneau Diamond Watch - 43mm

Take a bold detour from tradition with this tonneau-shaped diamond-accented timepiece. With its elongated frame and sparkling details, it offers both style and drama. This is not your average everyday watch—it’s designed for the moments when you want all eyes on you. If you’ve got a flair for the extravagant, this piece is your new signature.

Pair it with: A dress shirt, slim black trousers, and a blazer with attitude.

A silver strap. A black dial. The kind of contrast that never goes out of style. This Guess piece is crisp and commanding, with a clean 42mm case and sharp detailing. It walks the line between dressy and casual with finesse, making it your go-to for smart-casual days or fancy dinners.

Pair it with: A crew-neck sweater, fitted jeans, and suede loafers.

From sporty and functional to sleek and showy, these Guess watches tick all the right boxes—style, substance, and serious wrist appeal. Whether you're building a collection or looking for your next signature piece, this list is a one-stop scroll to elevate your timekeeping game. So go ahead, pick your favourite—because nothing completes a look like a great watch.

10 Shortlisted Guess watches for men: Stylish arm candy to add to your collection now: FAQs Are Guess watches water-resistant? Yes, most Guess watches offer basic water resistance suitable for daily wear. Check individual product specs for specific ratings.

Which is the best all-rounder from this list? The navy dial two-tone (GW0703G4) and the black dial stainless steel (GW0256L2) are top picks for balancing style, versatility, and polish.

Do Guess watches come with a warranty? Yes, Guess watches typically come with a 2-year international warranty. Please verify with the seller at checkout.

Can I wear a Guess watch daily? Absolutely. These watches are designed for style and durability—perfect for work, weekends, and everything in between.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.