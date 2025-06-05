Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi
Father's Day gift ideas: Top 8 scents for the man who did the most for you; Luxe fragrances for him

ByShweta Pandey
Jun 05, 2025 03:04 PM IST

Father's Day is just a couple of days away, and it's time to celebrate the man who did all for you. Here are our top 8 picks of perfumes for your dad.

Police To Be The King Eau De Toilette View Details checkDetails

Calvin Klein CK Be Eau de Toilette 50ML View Details checkDetails

₹3,015

HUGO BOSS Amber Wood Bottled Liquid Parfum For Men 100 Ml View Details checkDetails

₹7,500

Tommy Hilfiger Men Eau De Wood Scent Liquid Toilette 50Ml View Details checkDetails

₹2,365

Davidoff Cool Water Intense Man Eau De Parfum 125Ml View Details checkDetails

₹5,015

Bentley For Men Edt 100ml View Details checkDetails

₹4,565

Mercedes-Benz Eau De Toilette for Men, 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹4,340

David Beckham Refined Woods Eau de Parfum 100ml View Details checkDetails

₹2,640

As Father's Day is nearing, your hunt for finding the right gift for your dad also begins. And in case your dad is fond of perfumes, and you're planning to gift him a scent that reminds him of you every time he wears it, you're at the right spot.

Top perfume for Father's Day gifting
Top perfume for Father's Day gifting(Pexels)

We have enlisted our top 8 choices of perfumes for men that would make a perfect Father's Day gift. From the woody aromas to aqua scents, each perfume can be a signature scent for him. So, check out our list and select one for your dad as a gesture of all his sacrifices.

1.

Police To Be The King Eau De Toilette
Celebrate your dad’s commanding presence with Police To Be The King Eau De Toilette. This bold fragrance captures strength and charisma in every spray. With powerful notes of citrus, spices, and woods, it leaves a long-lasting impression. Gift him this fragrance that reflects his regal energy and unwavering character this Father’s Day.

Specifications

Fragrance Family:
Woody Spicy
Top Notes:
Lemon, Cedar, Bay Leaf
Heart Notes:
Lavender, Cardamom, Nutmeg
Base Notes:
Amber, Tonka Bean, Woody Notes
Scent Longevity:
Moderate to Long-lasting
Ideal For:
Evening wear, special occasions
Police To Be The King Eau De Toilette

2.

Calvin Klein CK Be Eau de Toilette 50ML
This Father’s Day, give the gift of effortless cool with Calvin Klein CK Be Eau de Toilette. Designed for the modern dad, its fresh, clean scent balances intimacy with individuality. This unisex fragrance opens with crisp bergamot and ends with a warm musk, making it perfect for dads who exude calm confidence. Celebrate his unique presence with a scent that speaks softly but leaves a lasting impression.

Specifications

Fragrance Family:
Fresh Woody
Top Notes:
Bergamot, Juniper, Lavender
Heart Notes:
Jasmine, Freesia, Magnolia
Base Notes:
Musk, Sandalwood, Cedar
Scent Longevity:
Moderate
Ideal For:
Daytime, casual wear
Calvin Klein CK Be Eau de Toilette 50ML

3.

HUGO BOSS Amber Wood Bottled Liquid Parfum For Men 100 Ml
Show your dad how much you care for him by gifting him this HUGO BOSS Amber Wood Bottled Liquid Parfum. Rich and luxurious, this fragrance blends warm amber with deep woods for a truly masculine finish. This perfume is ideal for fathers who appreciate refinement and elegance. Time to celebrate his wisdom, strength, and style with a scent that reflects his lasting influence.

Specifications

Fragrance Family:
Woody Oriental
Top Notes:
Apple, Bergamot
Heart Notes:
Cinnamon, Clove, Amber
Base Notes:
Woodsy Notes, Sandalwood, Vanilla
Scent Longevity:
Long-lasting
Ideal For:
Evening and formal occasions
HUGO BOSS Amber Wood Bottled Liquid Parfum For Men 100 Ml

4.

Tommy Hilfiger Men Eau De Wood Scent Liquid Toilette 50Ml
This Father’s Day, give your dad a fragrance as grounded and timeless as he is with Tommy Hilfiger Eau De Wood. This perfume exudes warmth and character through rich woody accords, reflecting his dependable nature. Be at work or just a getaway with your friends, this scent enhances his daily presence with a subtle sophistication. For the dad who’s your rock, gift him a scent that embodies strength and style.

Specifications

Fragrance Family:
Woody Aromatic
Top Notes:
Citrus, Sage
Heart Notes:
Cedarwood, Sandalwood
Base Notes:
Amber, Musk
Scent Longevity:
Moderate
Ideal For:
Daily use
Tommy Hilfiger Men Eau De Wood Scent Liquid Toilette 50Ml

5.

Davidoff Cool Water Intense Man Eau De Parfum 125Ml
Let your dad dive into bold freshness this Father’s Day with Davidoff Cool Water Intense. This reinterpretation of a classic evokes strength and adventure with tropical coconut, marine notes, and amber. This perfume is ideal for dads who love the aqua scent. Celebrate his vitality and adventurous spirit with a fragrance that mirrors his depth and energy.

Specifications

Fragrance Family:
Aromatic Aquatic
Top Notes:
Green Mandarin
Heart Notes:
Coconut Water
Base Notes:
Amber
Scent Longevity:
Long-lasting
Ideal For:
Summer, casual wear
Davidoff Cool Water Intense Man Eau De Parfum 125Ml

6.

Bentley For Men Edt 100ml
Celebrate sophistication this Father’s Day with Bentley For Men, a fragrance designed for the gentleman with impeccable taste. Combining leather, spices, and woody notes, this perfume is powerful yet refined, just like your dad. Inspired by luxury and craftsmanship, this luxe scent is perfect for dads who appreciate the finer things in life.

Specifications

Fragrance Family:
Oriental Spicy
Top Notes:
Black Pepper, Bergamot, Bay Leaf
Heart Notes:
Rum, Cinnamon, Clary Sage
Base Notes:
Leather, Benzoin, Cedarwood
Scent Longevity:
Long-lasting
Ideal For:
Evening wear, formal occasions
Bentley For Men Edt 100ml

7.

Mercedes-Benz Eau De Toilette for Men, 50ml
Fuel your father’s charisma this Father’s Day with MERCEDES BENZ Man Eau de Toilette. Inspired by power and motion, this scent combines fruity freshness with earthy depth. It’s for the dad who drives ambition, inspires confidence, and never slows down. Be he is heading into a meeting or a weekend drive, this fragrance captures the essence of dynamic masculinity.

Specifications

Fragrance Family:
Aromatic Fruity
Top Notes:
Pear, Ambrette
Heart Notes:
Geranium, Cedarwood
Base Notes:
Oak Moss, Palisander Rosewood
Scent Longevity:
Moderate
Ideal For:
Daily wear
Mercedes-Benz Eau De Toilette for Men, 50ml

8.

David Beckham Refined Woods Eau de Parfum 100ml
Treat your dad to David Beckham Refined Woods this Father’s Day, a fragrance that’s as mature and refined as he is. With a rich blend of earthy, spicy, and woody tones, it tells a story of confidence and quiet strength. This perfume is ideal for the dad who values simplicity and elegance, it’s a meaningful gift that speaks volumes.

Specifications

Fragrance Family:
Woody Aromatic
Top Notes:
Cardamom, Clary Sage
Heart Notes:
Orris, Geranium
Base Notes:
Cedarwood, Tonka Bean, Amber
Scent Longevity:
Long-lasting
Ideal For:
All occasions
David Beckham Refined Woods Eau de Parfum 100ml

FAQ for perfume gifting on Father's Day

  • What are the best types of perfumes to gift men on Father’s Day?

    Woody, spicy, and fresh fragrances are popular choices. Scents with notes like sandalwood, cedar, leather, bergamot, and vetiver are classic and masculine.

  • How do I choose a fragrance for my dad if I don’t know his preferences?

    If you’re unsure, opt for a versatile, crowd-pleasing scent that’s not too strong. Fragrances labeled “fresh,” “clean,” or “aqua” are generally safe bets.

  • Are there age-appropriate perfumes for dads?

    Yes. Mature scents with warm, woody, or musky notes tend to be more appealing to older men, while younger dads may prefer sporty or citrus-based colognes.

  • Should I buy Eau de Toilette or Eau de Parfum?

    Eau de Parfum (EDP) has a higher concentration and lasts longer, while Eau de Toilette (EDT) is lighter and more subtle. If your dad likes stronger, long-lasting scents, go for EDP.

  • Are there fragrance gift sets available?

    Yes! Gift sets often include extras like shower gel or aftershave and are great value. They’re a thoughtful, complete present.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

