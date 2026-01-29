Lexie Lawler update: Florida nurse's license revoked over TikTok video; GoFundMe tops 10k

Lexi Lawler, the Florida nurse fired over comments she made about White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, has now had her nursing license revoked. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo revoked her nursing license on Wednesday, The nursing license of Lexie Lawler, a Florida nurse, was revoked over a TikTok video on Karoline Leavitt. (GoFundMe)

Meanwhile, she has gathered support in the form of a fundraiser launched by her husband, Tim Lawler, on GoFundMe. The GoFundMe has raised over $10,000.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the news on X, congratulating the Surgeon General for the decision.

"Effective today, Lexie Lawler is no longer allowed to practice nursing in Florida," the AG wrote. “Making statements that wish pain and suffering on anyone, when those statements are directly related to one's practice, is an ethical red line we should not cross.”

What Did Lexi Lawler Say Lexi Lawler made the statements in the wake of Karoline Leavitt's reaction to the two fatal shootings involving federal agents in Minnesota this month. The TikTok video drew a sharp reaction on social media, which led to Lawler's firing.

"As a labor and delivery nurse, it gives me great joy to wish Karoline Leavitt a fourth-degree tear,” Lawler had said in the video, which has now been deleted. A fourth-degree tear is the most severe type of perineal tear that can happen during childbirth.

“I hope that you f****** rip from bow to stern and never sh** normally again, you c***, she” added.

Lexie Lawler GoFundMe: What To Know Following her firing, Lexie Lawler's husband, Tim Lawler, has set up a GoFundMe to raise funds for the economic damages suffered over the backlash. As of this writing, the campaign has raised over $10,000 - a little short of its $15,000 target.

"Lexie Lawler was fired for political speech. She is a liberal woman who used her personal social media — on her own time — to sharply criticize a public figure tied to a cruel, harmful administration," the description of the campaign reads. "

Her words were blunt, angry, and unapologetic. They were directed at power, not her workplace. That speech was lawful. The retaliation was real.