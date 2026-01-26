Lexie Lawler GoFundMe: Fired Florida nurse's fundraiser says her ‘speech was lawful'; husband Tim Lawler extends support

A GoFundMe has been launched in support of Florida nurse Alexis ‘Lexie’ Lawler after she was fired from her job following a viral TikTok video that triggered backlash. Lawler’s husband, Tim Lawler, has publicly backed the fundraiser, urging supporters to contribute. At the time of publication, the GoFundMe had raised $4,158 of its $14,000 goal. (GoFundMe)

Lawler, a labor and delivery nurse at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital, was terminated after a TikTok video circulated online, in which she used explicit language while criticizing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. In the video, Lawler said it gave her “great joy” to wish that Leavitt would suffer a fourth-degree tear during childbirth, the most severe type of obstetric tear, WPEC reported.

Baptist Health confirmed Lawler’s termination, stating that her remarks violated the hospital’s standards for compassionate, unbiased patient care.

Also Read: Alex Pretti GoFundMe: How much money has been raised for nurse killed in Minneapolis?

What the GoFundMe claims The GoFundMe, organised by Unlawful Threads, describes Lawler’s firing as retaliation for political speech. The fundraiser argues that Lawler was terminated for comments made on her personal social media account, outside of work hours, and directed at a public figure rather than her employer.

According to the campaign, the funds will be used to cover employment and civil rights legal counsel. It frames the backlash against Lawler as part of a pattern of politically motivated outrage campaigns and workplace retaliation.

At the time of publication, the GoFundMe had raised $4,158 of its $14,000 goal.

Also Read: Chloe Villacis GoFundMe: Why ICE detained 2-year-old in Minneapolis amid Liam Ramos outrage

Husband Tim Lawler calls for support Tim Lawler, Lexie Lawler’s husband, shared the GoFundMe link on Facebook and encouraged supporters to donate.

“The right wants to shut people up. We’re not going to be silenced. Support free speech one dollar at a time,” he wrote in the comments on his post.

As of publication, there is no indication that the Florida Board of Nursing has taken formal disciplinary action against Lawler.

There has been no confirmation so far of any lawsuit filed by Lawler either.