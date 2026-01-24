Edit Profile
    ‘Should not happen’: What Republican lawmaker Mike Lawler said about ICE detention of 5‑year‑old

    After ICE detained 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, Rep. Mike Lawler criticized the move.

    Published on: Jan 24, 2026 11:57 AM IST
    By Prakriti Deb
    After Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father in Minneapolis, different views emerged even within the Republican Party. Rep. Mike Lawler (R‑NY) condemned the action, calling it unacceptable, while other Republican leaders defended ICE’s handling of the case.

    US Representative Mike Lawler, Republican of New York, speaks to reporters at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on November 18, 2025. (AFP)
    Speaking on MS NOW, Lawler said the detention “should not happen, and we don’t want that to happen,” referencing the detention of Liam and his father. Lawler stressed the need for the Department of Homeland Security and immigration officials to ensure such situations do not recur.

    He also urged broader immigration reform, noting that the system is “broken” and needs fixing to prevent similar cases.

    Also Read: ‘Used as bait’: Anger grows over 5-year-old's detention in immigration crackdown

    JD Vance defends ICE

    In contrast, Vice President JD Vance defended ICE during a Minneapolis press conference on January 22.

    According to People, he acknowledged that arrests can be “traumatic for the kids” but said the agency had little choice after Liam’s father allegedly fled the scene. “What are they supposed to do? Are they supposed to let a 5-year-old child freeze to death? Are they not supposed to arrest an illegal alien in the United States of America?” Vance said.

    Also Read: What Trump officials said on ICE's detention of 5-year-old boy in Minnesota amid outrage and protests

    He added that parents do not receive “complete immunity from law enforcement,” saying that ICE agents were acting to enforce US law.

    The claims

    Liam and his father reportedly had an active asylum case and entered the US legally through an official point of entry. Their lawyer, Marc Prokosch, told The Guardian the family “did everything they were supposed to in accordance with how the rules have been set out. They are not criminals.”

    The Department of Homeland Security later clarified that ICE agents detained Liam to ensure his safety while apprehending his father, who had fled.

    The incident adds to growing tension in Minneapolis, where ICE operations have sparked protests and public outrage, particularly following the fatal January 7 shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent.

      Prakriti Deb

      Prakriti Deb is a journalist with the US Desk at Hindustan Times.

