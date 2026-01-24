Lexie Lawler fired: Baptist Health Boca Raton nurse sparks outrage over Karoline Leavitt comments

Lexie Lawler, a labor and delivery nurse at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital, has been fired after making shocking and offensive remarks about White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, CBS 12 reported. Lexie Lawler, a nurse, was fired following vile comments on Karoline Leavitt. (X and Reuters)

Who is Lexie Lawler? Lawler is a former labor and delivery nurse at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital in Florida. She gained widespread attention earlier this week after posting a video on social media with disturbing comments about Leavitt’s pregnancy.

What did she say about Karoline Leavitt? In the video, Lawler explicitly wished Leavitt a painful childbirth, saying she hoped the press secretary would suffer a severe 4th-degree tear and other medical complications.

"I hope you f-----g rip from bow to stern and never s--t normally again," she said in the video.

Public outrage The video quickly went viral, sparking intense backlash across social media.

One person wrote, "Lexie Lawler should never be allowed to work in the medical field again."

Another commented, "This is a terrifying breach of medical ethics."

What action was taken? In response to the backlash, Baptist Health South Florida confirmed that Lawler is no longer employed by the hospital.

"The comments made in a social media video by a nurse at one of our facilities do not reflect our values or the standards we expect of healthcare professionals. Following a prompt review, the individual is no longer employed by our health system. While we respect the right to personal opinions, there is no place in healthcare for language or behavior that calls into question a caregiver's ability to provide compassionate, unbiased care. We are committed to an environment that promotes trust, professionalism and respect for all," a spokesperson told LibsOfTikTok.