Jamie Bonkiewicz: 5 things to know about woman visited by Secret Service over Karoline Leavitt threat

Bonkiewicz shared the video on X and wrote “The Secret Service came to my door today because of a tweet. No threats. No violence. Just words. That’s where we are now.”

Bonkiewicz recorded her interaction with the agent and it has been shared online, sparking discussion on whether it was an overreach for a Secret Service visit over a social media post, or if the actions were justified.

Jamie Bonkiewicz claimed she was visited by members of the Secret Service after a social media post she made against White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt . An agent showed up at Bonkiewicz's place on Friday after she'd posted on X the day before, saying “When Karoline Leavitt gets what she deserves, I hope it’s televised.”

However, Bonkiewicz soon received a lot of flak online. In the comments, one person wrote “FAFO :),” referring to the ‘f**k around and find out’ phrase many MAGA loyalists are using.

Another said, “You say you want them to go to trial. That's not what your post said. You said ‘When she gets what she deserves’. Why not debate and say what it is you want her to be tried for?”. Yet another remarked, “Sounds like a simple criminal threats investigation.”