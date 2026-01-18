Jamie Bonkiewicz: 5 things to know about woman visited by Secret Service over Karoline Leavitt threat
Jamie Bonkiewicz was visited by the Secret Service after a social media post she made about Karoline Leavitt, and recorded the interaction on camera.
Jamie Bonkiewicz claimed she was visited by members of the Secret Service after a social media post she made against White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. An agent showed up at Bonkiewicz's place on Friday after she'd posted on X the day before, saying “When Karoline Leavitt gets what she deserves, I hope it’s televised.”
Bonkiewicz recorded her interaction with the agent and it has been shared online, sparking discussion on whether it was an overreach for a Secret Service visit over a social media post, or if the actions were justified.
Amid the ongoing debate, here's what you need to know about Jamie Bonkiewicz.
Jamie Bonkiewicz: 5 things to know
- As per Bonkiewicz's social media profile, she's from Old Market, Omaha.
- Bonkiewicz is married and is a mother of two, as per her Facebook and X profiles. Her X profile further adds that she's a ‘French Bulldog and Boston terrier lover/owner’, and a ‘feral blonde’.
- Her Facebook photos show her posing in a tee-shirt that reads, “F— Pete Ricketts,” referring to Nebraska’s Republican senator. Bonkiewicz has also been pictured with embattled Minnesota governor Tim Walz.
- In 2023, Bonkiewicz streamed the Nebraska legislative debates on abortion and transgender health. In 2024, she spoke at a state Board of Education hearing on school libraries having sexually explicit books.
- In the video shared by Bonkiewicz, she denies wanting to physically harm Leavitt. She tells the Secret Service agent “I want to see her trials.” The law enforcement personnel replied “you don’t want to perceive any ill-will towards these people.”
Bonkiewicz shared the video on X and wrote “The Secret Service came to my door today because of a tweet. No threats. No violence. Just words. That’s where we are now.”
However, Bonkiewicz soon received a lot of flak online. In the comments, one person wrote “FAFO :),” referring to the ‘f**k around and find out’ phrase many MAGA loyalists are using.
Another said, “You say you want them to go to trial. That's not what your post said. You said ‘When she gets what she deserves’. Why not debate and say what it is you want her to be tried for?”. Yet another remarked, “Sounds like a simple criminal threats investigation.”