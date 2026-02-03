Epstein introduced Melania to Trump? New files make shocking claim contradicting Zampolli story; ‘doing some digging’

The document which has Federal Bureau of Investigation on the header, noted “ZEMPOLI was trying to buy Elite Models with EPSTEIN. EPSTEIN introduced MELANIA TRUMP to DONALD TRUMP.” A snapshot of the document, accessible in the DOJ library, was shared widely online.

Notably, this claim goes against the established narrative that Paolo Zampolli, a former modeling agent, introduced the current President and First Lady of the US back in 1998 at a New York Fashion Week party.

Jeffrey Epstein is the one who introduced Melania to Donald Trump , a document related to the late convicted child sex offender claims. The document is part of the tranche of files the Department of Justice released on Friday in accordance with the transparency act.

However, the official story of the meeting is different.

How Trump and Melania reportedly met Melania, then Melania Knauss, spoke about their meeting later in a 2016 Harper's Bazaar interview. She described the party where Zampolli is believed to have introduced the two.

The Slovenian-born former model said “He wanted my number, but he was with a date, so of course I didn’t give it to him. I said, ‘I am not giving you my number; you give me yours, and I will call you.’ I wanted to see what kind of number he would give me — if it was a business number, ‘What is this? I’m not doing business with you.’”

Also Read | Was Melania Trump ‘very involved’ in Jeffrey Epstein scandal? White House reacts to new shocking claims She recalled that Trump had given her all his numbers including “the office, Mar-a-Lago, home in New York, everything.” Melania recounted calling after waiting for a few days. “I was struck by his energy. He has an amazing sense of vitality,” she'd said at the time.

Trump and Melania met in 1998 and got married in 2005. Neither the POTUS nor the FLOTUS have responded to the latest claims in the Epstein-linked document.

However, the allegation has sparked reactions among many online. “Doing some digging. Meet Amanda Ungaro. She was married to a guy named Paolo Zampolli at age 19. Zampolli is the former modeling agent who brought Melania to the United States in the late 90’s to meet trump. Paolo went from working as a modeling agent, to now being a part of Trump’s current administration, a board member of the Kennedy Center, and United Nation diplomat. Ungaro was on Epstein’s plane at 17. She shares a child with a Zampolli. She had been sitting in ICE custody since last June. until she was deported without her child! WHY?? Connect…..The…..Dots…..” one person wrote on X.

Another added, “Epstein introduced Melania to Trump…It’s time to end this, America needs to unite and rise up against foreign powers running this country.”

Yet another said, “A reminder that I am right, Melania met Trump through Epstein. Epstein was a sex trafficker. Connect the dots together. Here is the documentation through Epstein files.”