Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet celebrate Knicks’ NBA Finals win courtside | WATCH

Another widely shared video captured Chalamet hugging Knicks captain Jalen Brunson before jumping up and down alongside Jenner while shouting, “We’re going to the finals!”

Videos circulating online showed Chalamet erupting in celebration moments after the final buzzer. In one clip shared online, the Oscar-nominated actor could be seen yelling “Let’s go!” beside comedian Tracy Morgan, who appeared emotional while celebrating on the court.

The Knicks sealed their Finals berth with a dominant 130-93 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on Monday night, completing a 4-0 sweep.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were among the celebrity fans celebrating after the New York Knicks clinched a place in the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years.

Social media account FearedBuck also shared footage of the couple celebrating courtside, captioning the post: “Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner celebrating the New York Knicks advancing to the NBA Finals, with Kylie Jenner taking photos of him celebrating.”

In the clip, Jenner, carrying a camera, was later seen taking photos as the pair hugged and celebrated inside the arena.

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Fans react online The courtside moments quickly sparked reactions online, with fans joking about Chalamet’s visible passion for the Knicks.

“Bro won the game and immediately became the girlfriend camera roll attraction,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Does Timothee guy own the Knicks or am I missing something? Every time the Knicks win, somehow the cameras make it about him.”

A separate comment read: “Timothée Chalamet celebrating Knicks in the Finals. Kylie Jenner photographing it like it's a Renaissance painting.”

Also Read: Timothée Chalamet looks unbothered by Oscars loss, packs on PDA with Kylie Jenner at Vanity Fair afterparty

Coordinated courtside style Jenner and Chalamet coordinated Knicks-themed outfits for the playoff game. Jenner wore a blue Knicks shirt paired with a black Chanel bag, while Chalamet sported a leather Knicks jacket over a gray T-shirt and silver chain.

The couple have frequently attended Knicks games together throughout their relationship, which first became public in 2023. They have also appeared together at events including the US Open, the Golden Globes and multiple NBA playoff games this season.

Their latest courtside appearance comes as the Knicks prepare for their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.