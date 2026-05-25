All-NBA Team snubs: Big disappointment after $285M star left out; Celtics fans frustrated
The NBA unveiled the 2025-26 All-NBA Teams on Sunday, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with his fourth straight First Team selection
The NBA unveiled the 2025-26 All-NBA Teams on Sunday, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with his fourth straight First Team selection after winning back-to-back MVP awards. He was joined by Nikola Jokic (fifth First Team nod), Victor Wembanyama (first career selection), Luka Doncic, and Cade Cunningham.
NBA's first team selections
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)
Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)
Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)
Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers)
Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)
Both Doncic and Cunningham were granted special exceptions by the league and players’ association after falling short of the 65-game requirement due to injuries.
Second and third teams
The Second Team featured Jaylen Brown, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant, and Jalen Brunson.
The Third Team consisted of Tyrese Maxey, Jamal Murray, Jalen Johnson, Jalen Duren, and Chet Holmgren.
The big snub: Jaylen Brown
One of the most talked-about outcomes was the omission of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown from the All-NBA First Team. Brown delivered a stellar 82-game season, averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists for a 56-win Celtics squad. Despite finishing sixth in MVP voting with 89 points (appearing on 47 ballots), he was narrowly edged out for the final First Team spot by Cade Cunningham (117 points).
Brown is currently in the third year of a five-year, $285.39 million designated veteran extension - the richest contract in NBA history when signed. The deal keeps him with the Celtics through the 2028-29 season.{{/usCountry}}
Brown is currently in the third year of a five-year, $285.39 million designated veteran extension - the richest contract in NBA history when signed. The deal keeps him with the Celtics through the 2028-29 season.{{/usCountry}}
Celtics fans were clearly frustrated. “Jaylen Brown should be first all team! The disrespect is wild,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.{{/usCountry}}
Celtics fans were clearly frustrated. “Jaylen Brown should be first all team! The disrespect is wild,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.{{/usCountry}}
"Jaylen brown legit robbed 😂” another person tweeted.{{/usCountry}}
"Jaylen brown legit robbed 😂” another person tweeted.{{/usCountry}}
“Jaylen Brown not getting on the 1st team is unfortunate,” a third fan added.
2025-26 NBA Awards Winners and Finalists
Kia NBA Most Valuable Player{{/usCountry}}
“Jaylen Brown not getting on the 1st team is unfortunate,” a third fan added.
2025-26 NBA Awards Winners and Finalists
Kia NBA Most Valuable Player{{/usCountry}}
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder - Winner{{/usCountry}}
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder - Winner{{/usCountry}}
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets{{/usCountry}}
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets{{/usCountry}}
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Kia NBA Rookie of the Year{{/usCountry}}
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Kia NBA Rookie of the Year{{/usCountry}}
VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers{{/usCountry}}
VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers{{/usCountry}}
Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks - Winner
Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets
Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year
Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs - Winner
Kia NBA Most Improved Player
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Atlanta Hawks - Winner
Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers
Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons
Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year
Tim Hardaway Jr, Denver Nuggets
Jaime Jaquez Jr, Miami Heat
Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs - Winner
Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder - Winner
Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets
Kia NBA Hustle Award
Moussa Diabate, Charlotte Hornets - Winner
NBA Coach of the Year
Winner TBD (Tuesday, May 26 | 7:30 ET)
Finalists:
JB Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons
Mitch Johnson, San Antonio Spurs
Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics
NBA Basketball Executive of the Year
Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics - Winner
NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year
Desmond Bane, Orlando Magic
Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
Pat Connaughton, Charlotte Hornets
De’Aaron Fox, San Antonio Spurs
Jeff Green, Houston Rockets
Jrue Holiday, Portland Trail Blazers
DeAndre Jordan, New Orleans Pelicans - Winner
Duncan Robinson, Detroit Pistons
Marcus Smart, Los Angeles Lakers
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Garrett Temple, Toronto Raptors
Jaylin Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Sportsmanship Award
Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
Harrison Barnes, San Antonio Spurs
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
Al Horford, Golden State Warriors
TJ McConnell, Indiana Pacers
Derrick White, Boston Celtics - Winner
NBA Social Justice Champion Award
Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat - Winner
Harrison Barnes, San Antonio Spurs
Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Tobias Harris, Detroit Pistons
Larry Nance Jr, Cleveland Cavaliers