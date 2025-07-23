Bruce Willis can no longer speak, walk; may not remember acting days: All about Hollywood icon's tragic health decline

Hollywood icon Bruce Willis' health is deteriorating rapidly, a new report has claimed. The actor, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and stepped away from acting three years ago, is now said to be non-verbal and immobile. Bruce Willis recently celebrated his 70th birthday with family, including ex-wife Demi Moore.

Bruce Willis health update

The Express reported that the 70-year-old actor "is said to have become largely non-verbal and is reportedly experiencing motor difficulties, though no specific details about his mobility have been confirmed by his family in recent months". The report added that the former action star can no longer speak or walk. It has also been reported that due to his dementia, Bruce Willis has trouble remembering his Hollywood days and films from the 90s and 2000s. In April 2025, the actor’s family issued a rare public update reassuring fans that while the disease remains progressive, his condition is considered stable.

Bruce's daughter Tallulah has shared photos of her father looking frail on her social media recently. The pictures were criticised even as Tallulah defended the decision. The pictures are the only source of information about Bruce Willis' rapid decline.

In 2022, Bruce Willis stepped away from acting after a four-decade career following a diagnosis of aphasia. This was followed by a new diagnosis of dementia, a degenerative brain disease that affects areas of the brain responsible for behavior, personality, and language.

Bruce Willis' iconic career

Bruce Willis, one of the most successful and greatest action stars in cinematic history, is best known for starring in the mega-successful Die Hard franchise. Through the 90s and 2000s, he starred in several hits, including Armageddon, The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, and also had a cameo in The Expendables. After his diagnosis, when the actor learned he only had 'a few good years' of mobility, he signed over a dozen small-budget direct-to-video action films. His last big screen release was the 2023 film Assassin.