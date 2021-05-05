IND USA
Tallulah Willis is the youngest daughter of actors Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.(Instagram)
Tallulah Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, announces engagement

Actor Tallulah Willis and budding filmmaker Dillon Buss shared pictures on Instagram. See here.
PTI |
UPDATED ON MAY 05, 2021 08:25 PM IST

Actor Tallulah Willis has announced her engagement to boyfriend and budding filmmaker Dillon Buss. Tallulah Willis, the youngest daughter of Hollywood veterans Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, shared the news on Instagram Tuesday.

The Whole Ten Yards actor posted a series of photos on her official account in which Buss can be seen getting down on one knee. She wrote that she accepts his hand in marriage "with absolute most certainty".


Buss also shared several photos on his page in the honour of their Star Wars Day engagement date. "I can finally call you my fiance. Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend. #maythefourthbewithus," he wrote.


Tallulah Willis later shared a close-up video of her emerald-cut engagement ring. "HANDS STILL SHAKIN' - MOMS SPAGHETTI - I'm FIANCENCHED (sic)" she wrote.

Also read: Andrew Garfield on rumours of him returning as Spider-Man in No Way Home: 'I ain't got a call'

Although it is unclear when the couple started dating, they made their relationship internet official last February.

