Andrew Garfield played Spider-Man in two films.
Andrew Garfield on rumours of him returning as Spider-Man in No Way Home: 'I ain't got a call'

Actor Andrew Garfield made it clear that he has not been contacted by the makers of the movie about starring in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 04:30 PM IST

Hollywood star Andrew Garfield has set the record straight about his rumoured appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, saying that he won't be featuring in the film.

Rumour mills have been abuzz after it was reported that the third chapter in the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man franchise might see actors Tobey Maguire and Garfield reprise their previous renditions of the titular superhero.

During his virtual appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Garfield was asked about the speculation.

"Dude, it’s f***ing hilarious to me. Because it’s like... because I do have this Twitter account and I see how often 'Spider-Man' is trending, and it’s like people freaking out about a thing and I’m just like, 'Guys...'

"I wish I could just be able to speak to everyone and say, like, 'I recommend that you chill.' I can’t speak for anything else apart from myself, they might be doing something," the 37-year-old actor said.

Garfield insisted that he hasn't been contacted by the makers of the movie about starring in No Way Home.

"I ain't got a call. I don’t want to rule anything out. Maybe they want to call me and say like, 'Hey, people want this.’ Maybe they’re doing a market research thing!" he added.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra is lost in conversation with Michael B Jordan in unseen pic from Met Gala 2017

On the big screen, Maguire had first played Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in filmmaker Sam Raimi's celebrated trilogy -- Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007).

He was later followed by Garfield, who starred as the webslinger in two movies -- The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014).

Holland later took over the part, making his first appearance with Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War, before going on to headline his solo vehicles.

Produced by Marvel Studios and Sony, Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled to be released in December.


