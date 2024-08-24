‘I am single…’: Rumer Willis part ways with Derek Richard Thomas, gives health update on dad Bruce

Rumer Willis revealed she is no longer in a relationship with her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas on Thursday, August 22. The revelation came in via an Instagram story as she answered a fan’s question during an Ask Me Anything Uncensored. The couple share a 16-month-old daughter Louetta. Rumers Willis reveals split from Derek Richards Thomas.(@rumerwillis/Instagram, @derekrichardthomas/Instagram)

Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas break up

A fan on Instagram asked Willis on social media, “Are you and Derek still a couple?” to which she replied on her Instagram story, “Nope I am single momming it and co-parenting.” She also expressed her gratitude for their daughter Louetta. The former couple welcomed their baby girl in April 2023. She wrote, “I'm so grateful for Lou.”

The exact period of when Willis and Thomas came together is unknown but it is believed to be sometime in 2022. The two announced they were expecting their first baby in December of the same year. "She is the best thing in my life and I am forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life," Willis concluded her Instagram story. In a birthday post for Willis on August 16, 2022, Thomas revealed that they had not been together for long at that point.

Rumer Willis updates on Bruce Willis’ health

Willis, daughter to actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, also provided updates on her father who is suffering from aphasia and dementia. During the same Q&A session on her social media, a fan asked, “How’s your dad doing? Sending love to all you guys” to which she replied, “He is great. I love him so much. Thank you,” as reported by Page Six.

In 2022, the actor announced his retirement from films when he was diagnosed with aphasia which is a rare form of dementia. However, in February 2023, Bruce’s family which consists of his ex-wife, Demi Moore, current wife, Emma Heming and his five daughters announced that the Die Hard actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia which causes disorder in speech and behavioural issues.