Is Josh Allen injured? Bills fans panic after viral practice clip; ‘Scared the living hell out of me’

Although the footage lasted only a few seconds, it immediately sparked concern.

The clip was posted with the caption, "Josh Allen getting a quick tune up on the cannon during practice."

A video shared Thursday morning on X showed Allen lying on the field while receiving Theragun treatment on his shoulder during practice.

While the practice itself went as planned, one brief moment involving star quarterback Josh Allen quickly grabbed the attention of fans online.

The Buffalo Bills wrapped up their sixth training camp practice on Thursday after returning to full-contact work following Wednesday's walkthrough session. The team now has one final practice at St. John Fisher University on Friday before heading back to Orchard Park for Saturday's annual Return of the Blue & Red event.

The 30-year-old quarterback was seen lying on the turf while a member of the Bills' training staff used a massage gun on his shoulder—a routine recovery treatment commonly used to relieve muscle tightness and aid recovery—as several teammates and staff members looked on nearby.

Fans feared the worst The visuals were enough to trigger panic among Bills fans, many of whom feared the quarterback had suffered an injury.

One fan commented, "Scared the living hell out of me. No more," while another wrote, "Can training camp just end already? Don't need these jumpscares!"

A third user admitted, "I never want to open twitter and see something like that again …. Now I need to go pick up my heart that fell on the floor."

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Another concerned supporter added, "That's not a very promising looking video."

No official injury update Despite the alarming reaction, there is currently no indication that Allen sustained any injury.

The treatment appeared to be nothing more than a routine recovery session, and the Bills have not issued any official update suggesting the quarterback is dealing with a physical setback.

Inconsistent day for Coleman One of the few disappointments from Thursday's session came at wide receiver, where Keon Coleman endured an uneven practice.

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The third-year receiver had enjoyed a productive training camp leading up to the workout, but a couple of mistakes—including a notable dropped pass—prevented it from being one of his better days, despite flashing positive moments at times.