From Karan Aujla to Shawn Mendes: 10 upcoming concerts to attend in India; check date, venue, how to book tickets

If you have missed out on Diljit Dosanjh and Coldplay's highly anticipated concerts in India, fear not! Some of the most amazing concerts and music events are lined up to take place in India. Whether you are into EDM or looking for Sonu Nigam and AR Rahman's soulful music, this December and the coming year will be full of excitement for you. (Also Read: Karan Aujla's India concert tickets costlier than Diljit Dosanjh, Coldplay; most expensive one sells for ₹1 lakh!) Fans in India can look forward to several upcoming concerts.

Coldplay: Music of The Spheres is all set to take place at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 2025 and January 21, 2025. The tickets for the concert are already sold out and even Diljit Dosanjh is about to conclude his India tour in Guwahati on December 29. However, here's a look at the date, and venue of all the upcoming concerts to look forward to.

Sonu Nigam Live in concert

Sonu Nigam is set to charm the audience in Delhi with his voice. The singer, best known for his hit songs, including Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin from Agneepath, Papa Meri Jaan from Animal, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi title track and more, is set to perform in Delhi on March 8, 2025. The venue for the same is yet to be decided. The tickets for the concert are available on BookMyShow, starting from ₹499 and going up to ₹7999 for the MIP early bird.

Sonu Nigam's concert details.

Cigarettes After Sex – India Tour 2025

Dream-pop band Cigarettes After Sex will be performing in India in early 2025, with shows in Delhi on January 24, Mumbai on January 25, and Bengaluru on January 28. The prices of the concert tickets start at ₹3000, offering fans a chance to enjoy their atmospheric, emotive performances.

Bryan Adams- So Happy It Hurts India Tour 2024

Rock legend Bryan Adams will be performing in India in 2024, delivering hits like Summer of ’69 and Heaven to fans in cities like Delhi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Goa from December 12 to 17. The ticket sale is live on Paytm's ticketing platform and the prices for this nostalgic experience range from ₹3499 to ₹19999.

Canadian singer and songwriter Bryan Adams's India concert(AP File Photo)

Sunburn Goa 2024

India’s largest EDM festival, Sunburn is set to take place again in Goa for three days from December 28-30, 2024. Global headliners such as Peggy Gou and Alesso will be performing. Tickets are available on BookMyShow and ranges from ₹3500 to ₹590000.

Lollapalooza India 2025

Shawn Mendes is all set to perform in Lollapalooza India's third edition, set to take place on March 8-9, 2025, at Mahalakshmi Race Course, Mumbai. Ticket are available at BookMyShow and prices start from ₹5999 and go up to ₹47999.

Karan Aujla - It Was All A Dream

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is in Delhi NCR for three days, and his event dates are December 15, 17 and 19. The ticket sale is live on BookMyShow for ₹5999 onwards. Karan, known for his high-energy performances, is anticipated to bring his signature style and electrifying stage presence to various cities in India, including--

Chandigarh-December 7 at Sector 34 Exhibition ground. Ticket prices start from ₹4999 onwards

Bengaluru- December 13 at Nice Grounds: Bengaluru, ticket prices starts from ₹3999 onwards

Mumbai- December 21 and 22 at R2 Grounds, MMRDA, ticket prices starts ₹3999 onwards

Kolkata- December 24 at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, ticket prices start from ₹3999 onwards

Jaipur- December 29 at JECC, ticket prices starts from ₹3999 onwards

Ahmedabad-December 31, ticket prices to start from ₹2749 onwards

His India tour will conclude in Hyderabad on January 5, 2025.

Karan Aujla concert details.

AP Dhillon The Brownprint

AP Dhillon is set to perform in Delhi on December 14, 2024, at Indira Gandhi Arena, Delhi. Tickets for AP Dhillon are exclusively available on Paytm's ticketing platform. The ticket prices range from ₹5999 to ₹14999, catering to both general and VIP categories.

Ed Sheeran: India Tour 2025

Ed Sheeran is all set to perform in India at multiple cities from January 30 to February 15, 2025. However, the venues and the ticket prices are yet to be disclosed.

Ed Sheeran is set to return to India for a multi-city tour in February 2025

Prateek Kuhad- Silhouettes Tour

Prateek Kuhad will be performing in Kolkata, Guwahati, Lucknow, Indore, Ahmedabad on December 14, 15, 19, 21 and 22 respectively. The tickets sale is live on BookMyShow and prices start from ₹799 onwards.

AR Rahman's HAAZRI

AR Rahman is set to perform in Mumbai's Jio World Garden, BKC on January 17, 2025. The ticket sale is live on BookMyShow and the prices start from ₹3000 and goes up to ₹60000 for the VIP lounge.