Coldplay returns to India after 8 years: Here's when and where band is performing in 2025

Coldplay is all set to return to India over eight years after their maiden performance in the country at the Global Citizen Festival held in Mumbai in November 2016. Next year, in 2025, the British band will perform at five concerts across two cities. (Also Read: Coldplay's 2nd Ahmedabad show sells out within minutes too, fans say ‘I'm exhausted’) Coldplay will perform at five concerts in India next year

3 concerts in Mumbai

Coldplay will kick off their India tour in 2025 with a concert at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 2025. DY Patil Stadium has the capacity of 45,300. The concert will begin at 6 pm, as per its official promoter, BookMyShow. Coldplay will follow it up with 2 more concerts at the same venue – on January 19 and January 21 respectively. Minutes after the first two shows got sold out on BookMyShow in October, Coldplay added the third Mumbai concert on popular demand, which also got sold out minutes after the tickets went live on the platform.

2 concerts in Ahmedabad

Earlier this month, Coldplay and BookMyShow announced that they're extending the band's Music of the Spheres tour in India with an additional show in Ahmedabad on January 25, 2025. The Ahmedabad gig will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which has a capacity of 1.3 lakh, making it the biggest concert of Coldplay's career yet. The Ahmedabad show also got sold out minutes after the tickets went live on BookMyShow on Saturday.

Right before the January 25, 2025 concert got sold out, BookMyShow and Coldplay added yet another concert at the same venue for the next day – January 26, 2025, also celebrated as Republic Day in India – on popular demand. That concert also got sold out within minutes of tickets going live on the platform. The two Ahmedabad concerts will also begin at 6 pm, as per BookMyShow.

The 'Music of the Spheres' World Tour, which began in 2022, is Coldplay's ongoing global concert series in support of their ninth studio album of the same name. Coldplay consists of Chris Martin (lead vocals), Jonny Buckland (guitar), Guy Berryman (bass), and Will Champion (drums). They're best known for hit songs like Yellow, The Scientist, Fix You, Viva La Vida, and A Sky Full of Stars.