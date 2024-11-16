Coldplay adds 2nd show in Ahmedabad after 1st sold out within minutes; here's when tickets go live

Minutes after Coldplay's Ahmedabad show on January 25, 2025 got sold out, BookMyShow added a 2nd show in the city for January 26, 2025.
