Saturday, Nov 16, 2024
New Delhi
Coldplay Ahmedabad concert queues run into lakhs on BookMyShow; fans say ‘no luck again'

ByDevansh Sharma
Nov 16, 2024 12:23 PM IST

The booking for Coldplay's 4th concert in India started at 12 pm on Saturday. The gig will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25, 2025.

The booking for Coldplay's fourth and bonus concert in Ahmedabad opened at Saturday noon. But fans aren't too hopeful as the queues on BookMyShow ran into lakhs once again as soon as the tickets went live on the platform. (Also Read – Coldplay Ahmedabad concert booking opens today: Here's how to get 3rd time lucky on BookMyShow)

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert queues run into lakhs on BookMyShow
Fans disappointed again

Several fans took to X and shared their disappointment at being relegated to such long queues in their third attempt. The booking for Coldplay's three concerts in Mumbai in January 2025 went live last month in two shots, but lakhs of fans couldn't get through because of queues that went up to 8 lakh on BookMyShow.

An X user, whose queue number at that time was around 3.5 lakh, shared a screenshot and wrote, “Why is @bookmyshow forcing me too look at my JEE main rank again and again?” Another, who was around the 3 lakh mark in the queues, quipped, “Even if we had 2 Narendra Modi Stadiums, I would still not get it (smiling with tear emoji).” Interestingly, BookMyShow is touting the Ahmedabad concert as the biggest of Coldplay's career, since the capacity of Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad is over 1 lakh.

About Coldplay's India tour

In September, Coldplay announced two shows on January 18 and 19, 2025, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium. The music group added a third concert on January 21 at the same venue on popular demand.

The new announcement of a fourth show, in Ahmedabad, comes following a controversy over reports of black marketing of tickets after they were sold out within minutes. The Enforcement Directorate began a probe in the alleged illegal sale of tickets of concerts of Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh after these events were sold out in just minutes on online ticketing platforms, including Zomato Live. Many of them then landed on unauthorised platforms where they were being sold at exorbitant prices.

