Our Beloved Summer actor Kim Sung-cheol issues apology for participating in controversial female K-pop idol poll

Kim Sung-cheol's team shares apology

On Monday, a representative from his agency Story J Company, spoke about the error in a statement. The spokesperson said, “He recognizes the wrong caused by this careless action. However, it’s not true that he followed or consumed content from the account, as suggested online. After realizing the account was controversial, he cancelled his vote.”

The representative also added, “It seems the issue affected other artists, and we feel deeply sorry for that. We have already apologized to their agencies. This incident was caused by carelessness, and we will be more careful with social media activities in the future to avoid repeating the same mistake.”

What is the row

Sung-cheol was one of the participants in a poll conducted by an Instagram account. It shares slow-motion videos of female idol performances. It featured ex-IZ*ONE Kwon Eun Bi and Kang Hye Won.

Mr Plankton actor Kim Min Seok and Melomance's vocalist Kim Min Seok also took part in the activities. The account has nearly 700 posts that are sexual in nature. They included photos and videos of the idols in revealing outfits.

About Sung-cheol's projects

Sung-cheol made his debut television role as Kim Young-cheol in Prison Playbook (2017). He is known for his roles in The Battle of Jangsari (2019), Do You Like Brahms (2020), Our Beloved Summer (2021), and Hellbound (2024).

He made his debut in the musical Puberty in 2014. He was also part of My Bucket List, Werther and Fan Letter. The actor also joined in the films Too Hot to Die, Troll Factory, The Night Owl, and Search Out, among others.