Alia Bhatt poses with Demi Moore and South Korean actor Park Gyu-young at Gucci event in London. See pics

After stealing the spotlight at Met Gala 2024 in New York, actor Alia Bhatt attended the Gucci Cruise Show 2025 in London. Several pictures and videos of Alia at the event on Monday emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt reveals one thing she 'won't let happen' to daughter Raha) Alia Bhatt posed with Demi Moore and Park Gyu-young at Gucci event in London.

What Alia wore to Gucci event

For the event, Alia wore a dark purple colour off-shoulder dress and paired it with black heels. She tied her hair into a ponytail and also carried a black bag.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Alia posed with Demi Moore, Park Gyu-young, others

In a photo, Alia was seen with actor Demi Moore. She wore a grey and black outfit under a black coat. Alia also posed with singer-actor Debbie Harry at the event. Debbie was seen in a white top, black blazer, trousers and heels.

In a clip, Alia and Thai actor Davika Hoorne posed and smiled for the camera. Davika wore a black dress and boots for the event. In another video, they were seen laughing and sharing a conversation.

Alia also posed for the camera with South Korean actor Park Gyu-young. She wore a black and maroon velvet dress to the event. They were also seen smiling and having a conversation in a photo. The Gucci Cruise show took place at the Tate Modern in London.

Alia wows fans

Fans were also left awestruck by Alia. Sharing a picture of Alia on X (formerly Twitter), a fan wrote, "Oh, she looks so good." "She’s so cute," said a person. An X user said, "After the Met Gala, she's at a Gucci event. She looks breathtakingly beautiful. Way to go, Alia." Another fan called her "pretty lady".

London follows in the footsteps of Seoul, where Gucci presented its previous Cruise collection at Gyeongbokgung Palace last May. Alia, the first Indian Global brand ambassador for Gucci, was present at Gucci's show in South Korea last year as well.

Alia flew to London early Monday morning. Before boarding the flight to London from Mumbai, she happily posed for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. For the travel, Alia wore a white T-shirt, denims and sneakers.

Alia's upcoming films

Alia will be seen in Jigra along with Vedang Raina. Helmed by Vasan Bala, Jigra will be co-produced by Alia and Karan Johar. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. She is also set to play the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year.