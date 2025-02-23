Honey Singh mocks Badshah, takes a dig at Raftaar during Mumbai show: 'Tujhe comeback karna padega'

Singer Honey Singh won the hearts of Mumbai fans as he began his Millionaire India Tour on Saturday night. Several videos and pictures of the singer performing amid cheers from a massive crowd emerged on social media platforms. What made news was Honey taking a dig at fellow rappers Badshah and Raftaar. (Also Read | Badshah ends over a decade-long feud with Honey Singh: 'I want to leave that grudge behind') Honey Singh and Badshah began their music career together.

Honey Singh's dig at Badshah, Raftaar

In a clip, Honey said, "Kayi log kehte hain ki wo mere bhai hain. Kayi log kehte hain ki mera comeback nahi ho raha. Aur phir kehte hain wo mere gaane likhte the. Aur phir kehte hain ki wo meri takdeer likh denge (Many people say that they are my brothers. They also say that I will never make a comeback. Then, they said that they wrote songs for me. Then they also said that they will write my destiny)."

The singer then said, "To uspe ek sher sunaaon? Video banao, usko tag karna. Pichle saal meri taqdeer ne kaiyon ke guroor hain tode. Aur tujhe comeback karna padega l**** (Can I share a poetry on that? Record videos, tag him. Last year, my destiny has broken the pride of many. Now you will have to make a comeback)." After that he asked the audience to complete his sentence.

All about Honey Singh and Badshah's spat

Last year, in an interview with India Today, Honey had said, “People often ask me about my fight or controversy with Badshah. A fight happens when both people are involved, but for 10 years, one man kept abusing me, making songs about me, mocking my illness, and I never responded. It was only this year, in 2024, that I started speaking up, and that too because of my fans."

"They sent me messages saying, ‘Please speak up; this is about our dignity now. A man is continuously speaking ill of you.’ Because of their encouragement, I broke my silence. He apologised and admitted his mistake, but he is the kind of person who spits and then licks it back. Just watch – he’ll flip again. I don’t consider people like that to be anything,” he had added.

Last year, Badshah expressed his desire to reconcile with Honey during a show in Dehradun. He told the audience, “There was a phase in my life when I held a grudge against one person, and now I want to call it quits and leave that behind – and that’s Honey Singh. I was unhappy because of some misunderstanding, but I realised that when we were together, there were far fewer people trying to bring us together than those trying to break us apart. Today, I just want to let everyone know I’ve moved on, and I wish him all the best.”

Honey and Badshah were part of the rap group Mafia Mundeer, alongside Ikka, Lil Golu, and Raftaar. After a public fallout led to their split, they have traded jabs at each other, both on social media and in interviews.

About Honey Singh's India tour

Honey will travel across 10 major cities in India for his tour. They include Lucknow (February 28), Delhi (March 1), Indore (March 8), Pune (March 14), and Ahmedabad (March 15). He will perform in Bengaluru (March 22), Chandigarh (March 23), and Jaipur (March 29). He will conclude his India tour with his show in Kolkata (April 5).

He became a household name in India with hits like Brown Rang, Angrezi Beat and Dope Shope. However, his career took a dramatic turn when he disappeared from the public eye for a couple of years, later revealing he had been battling mental health issues.