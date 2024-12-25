Honey Singh feels Badshah was ‘insincere’ about wanting to end decade-long feud: ‘He will flip again’

Singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has refused to bury the decade-long feud with Badshah and even dismissed the latter's wish to end their long-standing feud, labelling it insincere. In a recent interview with India Today, Honey asserted that his silence was a deliberate choice. Yo Yo Honey Singh didnt accept Badshah's latest peace offering

“People often ask me about my fight or controversy with Badshah. A fight happens when both people are involved, but for 10 years, one man kept abusing me, making songs about me, mocking my illness, and I never responded,” he said.

Honey revealed that his decision to finally address the feud was driven by his fans. “It was only this year, in 2024, that I started speaking up, and that too because of my fans. They sent me messages saying, ‘Please speak up; this is about our dignity now. A man is continuously speaking ill of you.’ Because of their encouragement, I broke my silence. He apologised and admitted his mistake, but he is the kind of person who spits and then licks it back. Just watch – he’ll flip again. I don’t consider people like that to be anything,” he added.

For the uninitiated, Badshah earlier expressed his desire to reconcile during a live performance in Dehradun, earlier this year. He paused mid-performance to tell the audience: “There was a phase in my life when I held a grudge against one person, and now I want to call it quits and leave that behind – and that’s Honey Singh. I was unhappy because of some misunderstanding, but I realised that when we were together, there were far fewer people trying to bring us together than those trying to break us apart. Today, I just want to let everyone know I’ve moved on, and I wish him all the best.”

Honey Singh and Badshah initially found success as part of the rap group Mafia Mundeer, alongside Ikka, Lil Golu, and Raftaar. The group delivered several hits, however, a public fallout led to their split, and these two especially, have since frequently traded jabs at each other, both on social media and in interviews.

Interestingly, it was Badshah who has tried to advise AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh to avoid fights with each other, after Dhillon had accused Dosanjh of blocking the former on Instagram.