Honey Singh's Millionaire India Tour: Check dates, cities, when to book tickets, other details

Rapper Honey Singh has announced details of his upcoming tour in India, titled Yo Yo Honey Singh Millionaire India Tour. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, he shared the dates and cities of the tour but hasn't revealed the venues yet. The tickets will be live on Saturday afternoon. (Also Read | Honey Singh endorses fan's Reel claiming Badshah doesn't deserve to be singer: ‘Yo Yo Army is with you’) Honey Singh's last show in India will take place in Kolkata.

Honey Singh will perform in these cities from Feb

Honey Singh will perform in 10 cities across India as part of the tour tour. His first show will be in Mumbai on February 22, followed by Lucknow on February 28. Fans can be part of his show in Delhi on March 1, Indore on March 8, Pune on March 14, and Ahmedabad on March 15. He will perform in Bengaluru on March 22, Chandigarh on March 23, and Jaipur on March 29. He will conclude his India tour with his show in Kolkata on April 5.

Ticket, timings, restrictions at Honey Singh's concert

The tickets for his concert will be available only on Zomato’s District app. The sales for the same will start at 2 pm on Saturday (January 11). Sharing the post, the singer simply captioned it, "Tickets going live today 11th January 2pm." Taking to his Instagram Stories, he wrote, "Silence is not the end of sound; it is its beginning. It is where life pauses to listen to itself. That's why I was silent for so many years. Now you will hear me everywhere. Harharmahadev."

Honey Singh spoke about why he "was silent for so many years".

The concert is for fans aged 16 years and above. The concert, which will be held indoors, will continue for four hours. As per Insider.in, the singer will perform his hit songs such as Brown Rang, Dope Shope, Lungi Dance and Love Dose, among others. The ticket prices will be revealed once the sale begins.

Honey Singh was recently seen at singer AP Dhillon's New Delhi show in December last year. Honey Singh brought his signature energy with Millionaire, a song recently featured in the Hindi dub of Suits.

Honey Singh's recent project

Last month, Netflix also announced the release of Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, a docu-film that revolves around the life of the Indian hip-hop star and music artist. The film, directed by Mozez Singh and produced by Sikhya Entertainment, premiered on December 20.

More about Honey Singh

Honey Singh became a household name in India with hits like Brown Rang, Angrezi Beat and Dope Shope. However, his career took a dramatic turn when he disappeared from the public eye for a couple of years, later revealing he had been battling mental health issues.