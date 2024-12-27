Honey Singh endorses fan's Reel claiming Badshah doesn't deserve to be singer: ‘Yo Yo Army is with you’

Yo Yo Honey Singh is in no mood to settle his feud with fellow rapper and former collaborator Badshah. In his latest move, Honey Singh endorses a fan's Instagram Reel arguing why Badshah doesn't deserve to be a singer. (Also Read – Yo Yo Honey Singh Famous review: Lacking the rapper's edge, this documentary has nothing much to offer) Yo Yo Honey Singh endorses fan's Reel claiming Badshah doesn't deserve to be a singer.

Honey Singh fan's Reel

Ridey Behl, a Honey Singh fan, who goes by the Instagram handle @rideyay, posted an Instagram Reel in which he is addressed the audience. Ridey said in the video, “Recently maine abhi ek Reel banayi thi Badshah ke upar. Usmein kya hua ki Honey Singh ne bhi like kari hai wo. Maine ye bola that ki Badshah Indian Idol ka judge banne layak nahi. Uske baad bhai Badshah ke itne saare fans aa gaye. Bhai mujhe DM mein, comment section mein itni gandi-gandi gaaliyan likhne lag gaye. Jab Honey paji ne like kari, tab Honey Singh wale fans bhi aa gaye (I made a Reel on Badhshah, which Honey Singh also liked. I said that Badshah doesn't deserve to be an Indian Idol judge. Subsequently, so many of Badshah's fans abused me in the comment section and DMs. After Honey Singh liked the post, his fans also jumped in).”

As it began to seem that Ridey would apologise for his words, he switched gears. “Badshah ke jitne bhi fans hain, main unse haath jod ke mafi mangta hu, ki aap Badshah ke fans ho. Aur main hath jod ke ye bhi mafi mangta hu ki maine bola ki wo Indian Idol ka judge banne layak nahi hai. Wo singer banne ke hi layak nahi hai wo. Main ye bolna chahta hu ki nahi ho paega aap se. Bhai gaali dene wali toh baat hi nahi thi. Kya kara maine zyada se zyada? Aaj Honey Oak lagaya hai maine perfume, ab iss par gaali doge tum mujhe? Nahi na? Mere bathroom mein honeybees ka chhatta lag gaya hai. Ab mujhe batao, gaali doge ispe? It's a regular thing kya? Ab batao, Badshah ke ghar pe honeybees ka chhatta nahi lagta kya kabhi? (I'd like to apologise to all Badshah fans with folded hands that they're Badshah fans. I'd also like to apologise that I said he doesn't deserve to be an Indian Idol judge. In fact, he doesn't deserve to be even a singer. What's the point of abusing me? If I say I've applied Honey Oak perfume today, will you abuse me? No, right? There's a honeycomb in my bathroom. Will you abuse me now? Tell me, is Badshah's home immune to a honeycomb?) (laughs),” added Ridey.

Honey Singh extends support

Honey Singh not only liked Ridey's previous Reel, but also commented on the new one. “Yo Yo Army is with you li'll bro! Don't worry,” wrote the singer. Ridey pinned Honey Singh's comment on his Reel.

Honey recently addressed his feud with Badshah in an India Today interview. "People often ask me about my fight or controversy with Badshah. A fight happens when both people are involved, but for 10 years, one man kept abusing me, making songs about me, mocking my illness, and I never responded,” he said.

"It was only this year, in 2024, that I started speaking up, and that too because of my fans. They sent me messages saying, ‘Please speak up; this is about our dignity now. A man is continuously speaking ill of you.’ Because of their encouragement, I broke my silence. He apologised and admitted his mistake, but he is the kind of person who spits and then licks it back. Just watch – he’ll flip again. I don’t consider people like that to be anything,” Honey added.

On the work front, a documentary on the rapper – Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous – dropped on Netflix India last week. Meanwhile, Badshah currently appears as a judge on Indian Idol 15 alongside Vishal Dadlani and Shreya Ghoshal.