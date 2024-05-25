 Badshah ends over a decade-long feud with Honey Singh: 'I want to leave that grudge behind' - Hindustan Times
Badshah ends over a decade-long feud with Honey Singh: 'I want to leave that grudge behind'

PTI | | Edited by Anurag Bohra
May 25, 2024 02:57 PM IST

Badhshah and his contemporary Honey Singh were not on talking terms due to a misunderstanding. The duo has now ended their feud.

New Delhi, Singer-rapper Badshah publicly ended his long-running feud with contemporary Honey Singh at a concert in Dehradun. The 38-year-old rapper on Friday took a pause during his performance at GraFest 2024 in Dehradun and said he is ready to move on. (Also read: Pakistani actor Hania Aamir reacts to rumours of her relationship with Badshah: My only problem is that I'm not married)

Badshah has ended his long-running feud with Honey Singh at a concert.
Badshah has ended his long-running feud with Honey Singh at a concert.

"There was a phase in my life where I held this grudge against one and now, I want to call it quits and leave that grudge behind- and that’s Honey Singh", Badshah said.

"I was unhappy because of some misunderstanding but then I realised when we were together, 'jodne waale bahut kam the, todneh waale bahut the'. Today, I just want to let everyone know I’ve left that phase behind and I wish him all the best," he added.

Singh, 41, is yet to comment on Badshah's comments.

Badshah recently performed at a concert in Dehradun.
Badshah recently performed at a concert in Dehradun.

Badshah and Singh are considered among the top rappers in the country and have a massive fan-following. The two artists started out together as part of the rap band Mafia Mundeer, which also included Ikka, Lil Golu, and Raftaar.

The band delivered many hit tracks such as 'Khol Botal', 'Begani Naar Buri' and 'Delhi ke Deewane'.

After a public tiff, the duo went separate ways and regularly took potshots at each other on social media.

News / Entertainment / Music / Badshah ends over a decade-long feud with Honey Singh: 'I want to leave that grudge behind'
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 25, 2024
