Sunny Deol reveals Lahore 1947 is delayed due to Aamir Khan's perfectionism: ‘He is taking time to edit’

Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947, one of the most anticipated films, was supposed to release on the Republic day this year. However, it was delayed due to unknown reasons. Now, the actor has revealed that the shooting of this film is almost complete but the release date is yet-to-be finalised as producer Aamir Khan's extensive post-production work is taking time. Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan have collaborated for partition themed film Lahore 1947 which is set to be released later this year.

When asked about the status of the film, Sunny, in an interview with Pinkvilla, said, "Woh film definitely aa rahi hai. Woh kya huya woh film maine pehle shuru ki thi. Uski kaafi shooting poori khatam ho chuki hai. And uske baad maine Jaat shuru ki hai. But usme thoda sa waqt isliye bhi lag raha hai because Aamir (Khan) is the producer and he wants to take his time, wants to edit, wants to see everything, he wants to be very perfect about everything (That film is definitely coming. I started that before and its shooting has also wrapped. I started Jaat after that. But that is taking slightly longer because Aamir Khan is the producer and he's aiming for perfection in editing)."

Lahore 1947 reunites Sunny Deol and Raj Kumar Santoshi

Lahore 1947 marks the reunion of 90's hit actor-director combo-- Sunny Deol and Raj Kumar Santoshi. The pair has given iconic hits like Ghatak, Ghayal and Damini and Sunny believes the audience have been waiting for them to collaborate again. Talking about the Lahore 1947, he said, "Lahore ek aisa subject hai jispe ham kaafi saalon se kaam kar rahe the, kayi actron ne kahaani suni hai. Kayi actor ke saath banne wala bhi tha, lekin bana nahi. Then again Gadar 2 has made everything happen. (We have been working on Lahore 1947 for so many years. Several actors heard the story and many of them were supposed to do it as well but it didn't happen. But Gadar 2 made everything happen)."

About Lahore 1947

The film is based on Asghar Wajahat’s renowned play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Ni. Set during the partition, the story revolves around a Muslim family that migrates from Lucknow to Lahore and is allocated a haveli vacated by a departing Hindu family. However, it takes a dramatic turn when they realise the Hindu family is still staying in the house and refuses to leave. Apart from Sunny, Lahore 1947 also features Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, in pivotal roles. The film is reportedly set to release in June this year.