Border 2 box office collection day 17: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film earns over ₹309 crore; overtakes Padmaavat

Border 2 box office collection day 17: The Sunny Deol-starrer war drama, after a brief dip recently, again performed well during the weekend in India. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has so far earned over ₹309 crore. Border 2 released in theatres on January 23. Border 2 box office collection day 17: Sunny Deol in a still from the war drama.

Border 2 domestic box office collection day 17 The film earned ₹224.25 crore in its first week of release and ₹70.15 crore in the second week. On day 15, Border 2 collected ₹2.85 crore and on day 16, it earned ₹5.25 crore. On day 17, the film earned ₹6.59 crore nett in India, according to early estimates. So far, Border 2 has collected ₹309.09 crore nett in India. Currently running across 84985 shows, it has a domestic gross collection of ₹361.94 crore.

Border 2, by Saturday, beat blockbusters such as Dhoom 3 ( ₹290 crore) and Sultan ( ₹300 crore) as it crossed the ₹300 crore mark in India. The film has now crossed the lifetime collection of Padmaavat ( ₹303 crore), starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. It is now inching closer to overtaking the earnings of films including War ( ₹318 crore) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( ₹320 crore).

About Border 2 Border 2 is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force. It brings Sunny Deol back in uniform once again. The Anurag Singh directorial is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

The war drama also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht and Medha Rana in pivotal roles. Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster of the same name. It is backed by T-Series and J P Films. While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict.

The 1997 film was written, produced and directed by JP Dutta. Apart from Sunny, it starred Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, and Rakhi, among others.