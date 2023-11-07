Delhi court grants divorce to singer Honey Singh, wife Shalini Talwar withdraws domestic abuse claims after settlement

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted divorce to singer-rapper Honey Singh an his wife Shalini Talwar after nearly 13 years of marriage. Principal judge family court Paramjit Singh allowed the second motion filed in the matter, putting an end to nearly two-and-a-half-year long litigation. (Also Read: Honey Singh seeks police protection after allegedly receiving death threat from Goldie Brar: 'I am really scared') Singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh with wife Shalini Talwar in happy times.

A second motion, according to the Hindu Marriage Act, is moved after a period of six to 18 months from when the petition for divorce is lodged. The period of six to 18 months is granted as a period of interregnum, which is intended to give time and opportunity to the parties to reflect on their move seeking divorce.

Honey got married to Shalini Talwar in January 2011 and in September 2022, after 11 years of marriage, a divorce petition was mutually moved in the family court under section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act. The court accepted the petition granting them an interregnum period of six months.

Advocate Ishan Mukherjee, appearing for Honey, told Hindustan Times, "The second motion has been granted and the divorce decree has been issued.” However, he refused to comment any further about the matter, stating that it is a private matrimonial matter. Advocate Vivek Singh, counsel appearing for Talwar, also refused to comment on the issue stating that it is a matrimonial issue.

Shalini had in August 2021 also approached Delhi Tis Hazari Court and filed a case of domestic violence against the singer. Honey, a few days after the case was filed, wrote a post on social media, calling the allegations "odious", "false" and "malicious". The allegations were however withdrawn after the parties reached a settlement.

